Return Of Coalition Politics After Ten Years: Will BJP Be Able To Maintain ‘Coalition Dharma’?

While the BJP leaders want to read a clear mandate in NDA numbers as blinking on the television channels, insiders say that there are enough commotions going on within that may affect the functionality of the government. Reportedly both Chandra Babu Naidu and Nitish Kumar have already reached Delhi to do the bargain. Political Pundits think that both would try to gain maximum benefits out of this deal as the results have made them the kingmakers. There are whispers in the political corridors that both of them would try to get the position of Lok Sabha speaker as it would give them a leverage in the cases of future ‘possible’ defections. One can’t forget that in Maharashtra it was due to speaker’s decision to not immediately disqualify the members of Eknath Shinde camp after they parted their ways with Thackrey that they could form the government with the support of BJP. Reports say that all of these would be decided in NDA’s meeting that is scheduled for June 5.