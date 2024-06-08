National

Politics of Communalism Fails: Why BJP Fails To Achieve Majority Mark?

The Lok Sabha election results have made it clear that the era of coalition politics is back. After the verdict, now is the time to analyse how did the BJP fail to achieve a singular majority despite its high decibel campaign of 400 paar. Did the politics of communalism fail to charge up the voters? What were the factors that worked in the favour of the INDIA bloc? Outlook tries to find out the answers through a conversation with political scientist and author Aditya Nigam.