Nagpur: Tracing The Saffron Party's Rise In Congress' Historic Bastion

In 1980, the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and Janata Party merged to form the BJP. Initially, the BJP had minor wins in Congress-dominated Nagpur. The mid-80s saw the BJP’s rise with the Ram Janmabhoomi movement and LK Advani’s rath yatra, while the Congress weakened due to the Shah Bano fiasco and the Mandal-Kamandal issue, prompting local leaders to join the BJP. Its popularity subsequently surged in Nagpur, almost erasing the Congress’ presence. From six corporators in 1972, the BJP secured 66 seats in 1997, maintaining control since. Nagpur has four BJP MLAs and two from the Congress, highlighting the saffron party’s dominance.