Examining the historical trajectory of film stars-turned-politicians in Tamil Nadu reveals many successes and challenges. While MGR and Jayalalitha not only enjoyed massive popularity but also wielded significant political influence, others, like Captain Vijayakanth, who recently passed away, and G.K. Moopanar, who founded the Tamil Manila Congress (TMC), faced uphill battles in sustaining their political careers. The correlation between on-screen charisma and political success is nuanced, demanding a profound understanding of the state's socio-political dynamics. For instance, Kamal Haasan formed a political party called Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) in 2018. However, his impact has not been as seismic as MGR's or Jayalalitha's. The party's electoral performance was subpar, with less than one and three per cent of votes in parliamentary and assembly elections, respectively. In February 2023, the party endorsed a DMK candidate in an unprecedented move. Over the past years, Kamal Haasan has shown increasing alignment with M.K. Stalin's leadership despite the absence of formal alliance talks and an apparent lack of seriousness in his political initiatives. MNM has ostensibly failed to emerge as an influential political force.