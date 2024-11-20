A Starry-Eyed BJP In The South

The BJP’s scramble for star power in southern states would be amusing if it weren’t so transparent. With Pawan Kalyan’s flirtations with Hindutva and Chiranjeevi’s Congress stint fading into history, the cinema-politics saga is looking less like a blockbuster and more like a predictable political drama. In 2024, when every regional superstar seems to aspire to NTR’s legacy, but the narrative has shifted, the audience is sceptical, and the producers in Delhi are starting to worry.