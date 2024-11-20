National

A Starry-Eyed BJP In The South

In many southern states, cinema has always been a medium for social change and political influence, so it’s not surprising that iconic silver screen figures often step into politics

Narendra Modi with Pawan Kalyan and actor K Chiranjeevi
Narendra Modi with Pawan Kalyan and actor K Chiranjeevi | Photo: PTI
Cinema has long served a purpose beyond entertainment in many south Indian states--a powerful medium for social change, regional pride, and political influence. The tradition of movie stars stepping into politics is deeply rooted in Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh for example, with iconic figures like M G Ramachandran (MGR), N T Rama Rao (NTR), and J Jayalalithaa shaping film and political landscapes. Today, stars such as Chiranjeevi, Vijay, Prakash Raj, and Pawan Kalyan continue this legacy, influencing the evolving political scene. Amidst the current landscape of Hindutva politics and regional tensions, these cinema icons represent a distinct political culture and the broader phenomenon of celebrity-driven politics in India.

The BJP’s scramble for star power in southern states would be amusing if it weren’t so transparent. With Pawan Kalyan’s flirtations with Hindutva and Chiranjeevi’s Congress stint fading into history, the cinema-politics saga is looking less like a blockbuster and more like a predictable political drama. In 2024, when every regional superstar seems to aspire to NTR’s legacy, but the narrative has shifted, the audience is sceptical, and the producers in Delhi are starting to worry.

Chiranjeevi And The Legacy Of Stars In Politics

Chiranjeevi's political journey is emblematic of cinema’s complex relationship with politics, where charisma and mass appeal offer an entry but not always a lasting place. With immense popularity, he launched the Praja Rajyam Party (PRP) in 2008, casting himself as a voice for marginalised communities and tapping into the tradition of cinema stars representing the public. 

However, the PRP’s 2011 merger with Congress reflected the hurdles that come when stardom meets the practical demands of governance, as Chiranjeevi’s influence struggled to translate into sustainable political clout.

His path mirrors the broader experience of several cinema icons in politics, particularly in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. In Tamil Nadu, figures like MGR and Jayalalithaa successfully bridged cinema and politics, leveraging their roles to embody regional pride and identity, ultimately establishing the AIADMK as a dominant force. Their success rested on a foundation laid by leaders like C N Annadurai and M Karunanidhi, who utilised cinema as a medium for Dravidian ideals, deeply embedding these figures into the state’s socio-political fabric.

In contrast, Chiranjeevi’s experience serves as a cautionary tale. His brief tenure in formal politics, including a Rajya Sabha role and a Union Minister position with Congress, reveals cinema stars' complexities when moving into governance. His trajectory underscores the limitations of cinematic charisma as a substitute for political strategy and grassroots organisation. Today, while Chiranjeevi enjoys a respected position in Telugu cinema, his political venture stands as a reminder of the challenge of translating star power into effective leadership—one that others continue to encounter in the ever-evolving landscape of South Indian politics.

Rise of Hindutva And A New Wave of Stars 

The BJP’s recent alignment with figures like Pawan Kalyan underscores its attempt to shift long-standing political dynamics in the south, where Dravidian and secular values have traditionally kept Hindutva at bay. Historically, the BJP has faced resistance in states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Andhra Pradesh, where the cultural and political landscape favours regional autonomy and rationalist ideals over centralising narratives. By partnering with Kalyan, the charismatic leader of the Jana Sena Party, the BJP aims to tap into his mass appeal, hoping to reach a new demographic and engage the fringes of mainstream politics.

However, the Jana Sena-BJP alliance is more than a strategic partnership; it is an attempt to adapt Hindutva’s appeal to south India’s distinct political ethos. Unlike the north, where such ideologies often gain traction with assertive cultural narratives, the south has developed its political consciousness through decades of social movements, language rights activism, and strong resistance to centralised impositions. Kalyan’s ability to connect with Andhra Pradesh’s youth and marginalised groups is seen as a potential bridge. However, aligning this grassroots image with the BJP’s broader agenda presents a significant challenge in a region wary of communal undertones.

Pawan Kalyan’s journey reflects this tension, embodying the ambition to fuse regional charisma with national political frameworks. Still, his political balancing act—attempting to resonate with BJP’s values while preserving his image as a socially aware leader—shows the complexity of selling a Hindutva narrative to a constituency shaped by Dravidian secularism and regional pride. In Andhra Pradesh, where regional identity often overrides broader ideological alliances, Kalyan’s approach may signal a new phase but also highlights the challenges inherent in aligning with ideologies that have historically struggled to resonate with the south’s distinct values.

null - Illustration: Vikas Thakur
The Thalaiva Factor In Cine-Politics Of South India

BY Basav Biradar

Ultimately, Kalyan’s position as a transitional figure exemplifies both the allure and limitations of using cinema-driven popularity in politics. While the BJP’s investment in Kalyan indicates its eagerness to penetrate the south’s political landscape, it also raises questions about the effectiveness of deploying familiar northern strategies to win over an audience whose political identity remains deeply interwoven with regional pride and cultural independence. As cinema and politics continue to influence each other, Kalyan’s trajectory will likely offer insights into whether mass appeal can genuinely reshape long-standing cultural and political identities.

Cinema and Politics In Tamil Nadu

In Tamil Nadu, cinema has long transcended mere entertainment, evolving into a powerful political platform rooted in Dravidian ideals of social justice, secularism, and regional autonomy. While national political narratives often dominate in other parts of India, Tamil Nadu's landscape remains resistant to centralising influences, including Hindutva politics, which struggles to gain ground against the state’s robust local identity. Actors Vijay and Prakash Raj have become prominent political figures within this context, promoting social issues and advocating for secularism and civil rights. Their advocacy aligns with the state's legacy of celebrity activism, where actors prioritise regional concerns over broader ideological affiliations, showcasing the unique socio-political ethos of Tamil Nadu.

Films that address caste discrimination, poverty, and regional pride have historically enabled stars to resonate deeply with their audiences. This tradition, established by early icons like MGR, who transitioned seamlessly into politics, continues with figures like Vijay, who use their platforms to advocate for the concerns of their fanbase, amplifying local identities in a highly connected, social-media- era.

