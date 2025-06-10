Northeast's Long Chase

There were a few success stories, though. The Northeast had its Riyan Parag moment. He was born into cricket but not into the system that produces its stars. His father, Parag Das, played for Assam, a career spent on the edges of Indian cricket in a space that rarely makes headlines. At 17, Riyan became the youngest player to score a 50 in the 2019 IPL. The media celebrated him as a sign of change: a boy from Guwahati, holding his own in the biggest cricketing league in the world. But the story behind the headlines was less triumphant. Parag’s rise was not the result of a system working as it should but despite it. His training often took him outside the Northeast. His exposure to high-level competition came not from local tournaments or state-backed facilities but through private effort and family support. In every interview where Riyan speaks about inspiring kids from the Northeast, there is an undertone of quiet burden: the weight of being the lone representative of an entire region.