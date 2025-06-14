Indian Premier League: Beyond Cricket

This allegiance is not entirely rooted in cricketing factors, Wassan points out. “People don’t go to IPL matches on the ground to watch cricket,” he says. “They go to see the cricketers and enjoy the ambience. It’s like a carnival.” This is why the ex-international player, a Test-loving “traditionalist”, doesn’t consider IPL to be pure cricket. He sees it as a product, where cricket is a part of the package. The format is such that it can be easily consumed without having the esoteric knowledge to appreciate the game. “In Test cricket, you have to understand the intricacies,” Wassan explains. “If a guy has moved 10 yards left from point (fielding position), there is a story behind it. But in IPL, it’s just slam bang—people love to see sixes. That’s why the game is skewed towards the batters.” He reasons that the rules are framed this way because the public likes it. “Who are we to judge!” he asks.