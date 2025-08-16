Bodoland Vs NorthEast United Highlights, Durand Cup 2025: Highlanders Crush Bodoland FC 4-0 To Storm Into Semis

Bodoland FC vs ITBP FT Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Bodoland FC players in action against Punjab FC in the Group D fixture. | Photo: Durand Cup/Debabrata Biswas

Catch highlights of the second quarterfinal of Durand Cup 2025 between Bodoland and NorthEast United. NorthEast United FC stormed into the semi-finals of the Durand Cup 2025 with a commanding 4-0 win over Bodoland FC in Kokrajhar. The Highlanders were in complete control from start to finish, showcasing their dominance with a clinical performance that left the home side with little room to respond. With this emphatic victory, NorthEast United have set up a thrilling semi-final clash against Shillong Lajong FC.

LIVE UPDATES

16 Aug 2025, 06:19:17 pm IST Bodoland Vs NorthEast United Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Hello! Hello and welcome to all our readers tuning in for the second quarterfinal of the Durand Cup 2025 between Bodoland Vs NorthEast United at the SAI Stadium, Kokrajhar. The action starts at 7:00 PM IST, so stay tuned for pre-match updates and lineups as they are released.

16 Aug 2025, 06:55:49 pm IST Bodoland Vs NorthEast United Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Playing XIs In the second Durand Cup 2025 quarterfinal, Míchel Zabaco will captain NorthEast United FC, while Didwm Hazowary will lead Bodoland FC as the two sides face off in a high-stakes clash. 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐗𝐈 : 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫-𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝟐 - 𝐁𝐃𝐅𝐂 𝐯𝐬 𝐍𝐄𝐔𝐅𝐂 #BDFCNEUFC #QF2 #134thEditionofIndianOilDurandCup #PoweredBySBIandCoalIndia #DurandCup2025 #ManyChampionsOneLegacy #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/FZzlyyVSKR — Durand Cup (@thedurandcup) August 16, 2025

16 Aug 2025, 07:14:04 pm IST Bodoland Vs NorthEast United Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Bodoland 0-0 NEUFC (13') The quarterfinal clash is underway, with both teams eyeing a semifinal berth. NorthEast United FC have started on the front foot, taking the aggressive route and dominating possession in the early exchanges against Bodoland FC.

16 Aug 2025, 07:25:40 pm IST Bodoland Vs NorthEast United Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Bodoland 0-0 NEUFC (26') After 26 minutes of play, the score remains goalless, but NorthEast United FC have looked the more threatening side, creating more chances against Bodoland FC

16 Aug 2025, 07:36:00 pm IST Bodoland Vs NorthEast United Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Bodoland 0-0 NEUFC (29') Bodoland FC made an early substitution as Arjun Mardi came on to replace Pranjal Bhumij, bringing fresh energy into the contest.

16 Aug 2025, 07:37:46 pm IST Bodoland Vs NorthEast United Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Bodoland 0-1 NEUFC (29') Alaeddine Ajaraie put NorthEast United FC ahead early on, capitalising on a defensive mistake from Bodoland FC to give the Highlanders the lead in this crucial quarterfinal clash.

16 Aug 2025, 07:57:57 pm IST Bodoland Vs NorthEast United Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Bodoland 0-1 NEUFC (45') NorthEast United went into the break with the lead, dominating possession with 66 percent compared to Bodoland’s 34 percent. The hosts pushed hard for an equaliser in the closing stages of the first half, but the Highlanders stayed firm at the back to deny them any clear chance in what was an engaging opening half.

16 Aug 2025, 08:13:15 pm IST Bodoland Vs NorthEast United Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Bodoland 0-1 NEUFC (48') The second half is underway in Kokrajhar after an entertaining first 45 minutes of action. Bodoland FC will be eager to find a way back, while NorthEast United FC look determined to build on their slender advantage in this high-stakes quarterfinal clash.

16 Aug 2025, 08:23:19 pm IST Bodoland Vs NorthEast United Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Bodoland 0-2 NEUFC (54') NorthEast United doubled their advantage as Andy Rodriguez found the back of the net, capitalising on yet another defensive lapse from Bodoland FC. The Highlanders now sit comfortably with a two-goal lead, punishing the hosts for their errors at the back.

16 Aug 2025, 08:41:06 pm IST Bodoland Vs NorthEast United Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Bodoland 0-3 NEUFC (61') Alaeddine Ajaraie struck again with a cheeky finish after a brilliant assist from Thoi Singh on the right wing, putting NorthEast United firmly in control. The Highlanders now look just a step away from sealing their place in the Durand Cup 2025 semifinals.

16 Aug 2025, 09:01:43 pm IST Bodoland Vs NorthEast United Live Score, Durand Cup 2025: Bodoland 0-4 NEUFC (91') Parthib Gogoi added his name to the scoresheet in stoppage time, extending NorthEast United’s dominance with a fourth goal. The Highlanders now hold an emphatic 4-0 lead over Bodoland FC as the game edges towards full-time.