Melbourne Stars Vs Hobart Hurricanes Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Check Toss & Playing XIs Update

Melbourne Stars have opted to bat first against Hobart Hurricanes
Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis are part of the Stars' roster
Hurricanes are the defending BBL champs
Melbourne Stars lock horns against Hobart Hurricanes in Match 5 of the BBL 2025–26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Thursday, December 18. Get toss updates and live streaming information here.
This will be Stars’ first outing of the season, while the Hurricanes have already played one game and registered victory.
Hurricanes are the defending champions coming into this campaign whereas Stars will look to rely on their seasoned campaigners - Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis to take them over the line.
It's early days into the BBL 2025-26 tournament but the Sydney Sixers are the only team to have played two games and lost both of them.
Melbourne Stars Vs Hobart Hurricanes, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update And Playing XIs
Melbourne Stars have won the toss and have opted to field
Melbourne Stars XI: Thomas Fraser Rogers, Joe Clarke, Campbell Kellaway, Glenn Maxwell, Sam Harper(w), Marcus Stoinis(c), Hilton Cartwright, Tom Curran, Mitchell Swepson, Haris Rauf, Peter Siddle
Hobart Hurricanes XI: Mitchell Owen, Nikhil Chaudhary, Rehan Ahmed, Ben McDermott, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis(c), Rishad Hossain, Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake
Melbourne Stars Vs Hobart Hurricanes, Big Bash League 2025-26: Live Streaming
The Big Bash League 2025-26 matches will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.