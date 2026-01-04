Melbourne Stars Vs Melbourne Renegades Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Know all about the Match 22, including live streaming details, toss update, playing XIs, and more

Melbourne Stars play Melbourne Renegades in Match 22 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, January 4, 2026. It’s a clash between teams on opposite ends of the table, as second-placed Strikers are heavy favourites against second-from-bottom Renegades.

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades, BBL 2025-26: Toss Update

Melbourne Renegades have won the toss and have opted to field.

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades, BBL 2025-26: Playing XIs

Melbourne Renegades (Playing XI): Josh Brown, Tim Seifert, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Oliver Peake, Hassan Khan, Will Sutherland(c), Matthew Spoors, Gurinder Sandhu, Callum Stow, Jason Behrendorff

Melbourne Stars (Playing XI): Sam Harper(w), Thomas Rogers, Campbell Kellaway, Blake Macdonald, Marcus Stoinis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Tom Curran, Mitchell Swepson, Haris Rauf, Peter Siddle

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades, BBL 2025-26: Full Squads

Melbourne Stars: Sam Harper (wk), Campbell Kellaway, Marcus Stoinis (c), Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell, Tom Curran, Blake Macdonald, Mitchell Swepson, Haris Rauf, Peter Siddle, Liam Hatcher, Sam Hain, Hamish McKenzie.

Melbourne Renegades: Josh Brown, Tim Seifert, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Oliver Peake, Hassan Khan, Will Sutherland (c), Matthew Spoors, Andrew Tye, Gurinder Sandhu, Jason Behrendorff, Harry Dixon, Callum Stow.

Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades, BBL 2025-26: Live Streaming Details

The Big Bash League 2025-26 matches, including Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades, will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.

