Melbourne Stars Vs Melbourne Renegades Live Streaming, Big Bash League 2025-26: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Melbourne Stars play Melbourne Renegades in Match 22 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2025-26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Sunday, January 4, 2026. It’s a clash between teams on opposite ends of the table, as second-placed Strikers are heavy favourites against second-from-bottom Renegades.
Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades, BBL 2025-26: Toss Update
Melbourne Renegades have won the toss and have opted to field.
Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades, BBL 2025-26: Playing XIs
Melbourne Renegades (Playing XI): Josh Brown, Tim Seifert, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Oliver Peake, Hassan Khan, Will Sutherland(c), Matthew Spoors, Gurinder Sandhu, Callum Stow, Jason Behrendorff
Melbourne Stars (Playing XI): Sam Harper(w), Thomas Rogers, Campbell Kellaway, Blake Macdonald, Marcus Stoinis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Tom Curran, Mitchell Swepson, Haris Rauf, Peter Siddle
Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades, BBL 2025-26: Full Squads
Melbourne Stars: Sam Harper (wk), Campbell Kellaway, Marcus Stoinis (c), Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell, Tom Curran, Blake Macdonald, Mitchell Swepson, Haris Rauf, Peter Siddle, Liam Hatcher, Sam Hain, Hamish McKenzie.
Melbourne Renegades: Josh Brown, Tim Seifert, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Oliver Peake, Hassan Khan, Will Sutherland (c), Matthew Spoors, Andrew Tye, Gurinder Sandhu, Jason Behrendorff, Harry Dixon, Callum Stow.
Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades, BBL 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
The Big Bash League 2025-26 matches, including Melbourne Stars vs Melbourne Renegades, will be live-streamed in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Star Sports Network channels in the country.