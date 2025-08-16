Sunil Chhetri Excluded From Khalid Jamil's Indian Squad For CAFA Nations Cup

Sunil Chhetri omitted from 35 probables for CAFA Nations Cup 2025
Coach Khalid Jamil's decision remains shrouded in speculation
India face tough fixtures against Tajikistan, Iran, and Afghanistan
AIFF urges clubs to release players for effective preparation
Sunil Chhetri, the talismanic striker and one of India's most celebrated footballers, was omitted from the 35 probables named by newly-appointed head coach Khalid Jamil for the upcoming CAFA Nations Cup in Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
It remains unclear whether his exclusion was driven by his form in the four matches he played after returning from international retirement, by a personal request to be left out, or by a decision to rest him as his Indian Super League (ISL) side Bengaluru FC has yet to start pre-season training.
Bengaluru FC recently suspended salaries for its first-team players and staff, including Chhetri, amid mounting uncertainty over the ISL's future.
Despite these developments, other Bengaluru FC players such as goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, defenders Chinglensana Konsham, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Naorem, and midfielder Suresh Wangjam remain in contention.
PTI reported that All India Football Federation (AIFF) officials declined to comment on the matter. "The question should be asked to the head coach," the news agency quoted an AIFF official.
The 41-year-old had initially retired from international football after playing against Kuwait in June last year, only to return for national duty against the Maldives in March at the request of the then head coach Manolo Marquez.
Chhetri's exclusion amid strategic uncertainties hints at possible shifts within both the national team setup and club priorities.
Sunil Chhetri's Recent Performance And Team Preparations
Since his return from retirement, Chhetri has featured in four matches, scoring once in a 3-0 victory over the Maldives. India subsequently drew 0-0 with Bangladesh and suffered a 0-1 loss to Hong Kong in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, a series of results that has put their hopes for qualifying for the 2027 continental showpiece in jeopardy.
In addition, an international friendly saw India lose 0-2 to Thailand, a setback that contributed to former head coach Manolo Marquez stepping down following the team's poor performances.
The assembled squad will begin training in Bengaluru from Saturday, with 22 players already reported to the camp and 13 more expected to join after completing their Durand Cup engagements. Of the latter group, seven represent Mohun Bagan, three hail from East Bengal, and one is from NorthEast United.
The mixed results and upcoming training schedule underscore the challenges India faces as it seeks to rebuild momentum ahead of critical qualifiers.
CAFA Nations Cup Fixtures And AIFF’s Club Directive
Placed in Group B, India will face co-host Tajikistan on August 29, Iran on September 1, and Afghanistan on September 4 in the CAFA Nations Cup. The third-place match and the final are scheduled for September 8 in Hisor and Tashkent (Uzbekistan), respectively.
The AIFF has urged all clubs to release national team players for the tournament, ensuring the squad can properly prepare for the upcoming Asian Cup Qualifiers against Singapore, which will be played both home and away in October.