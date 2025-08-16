Sunil Chhetri Excluded From Khalid Jamil's Indian Squad For CAFA Nations Cup

Khalid Jamil has summoned 35 players for the CAFA Nations Cup 2025, and the new India head coach hasn't named former captain Sunil Chhetri in his 35 probables list

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Updated on:
Sunil Chhetri after the ball in his farewell match. AIFF Media
Indian captain Sunil Chhetri in his farewell match against Kuwait in FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers match. Photo: AIFF Media
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sunil Chhetri omitted from 35 probables for CAFA Nations Cup 2025

  • Coach Khalid Jamil's decision remains shrouded in speculation

  • India face tough fixtures against Tajikistan, Iran, and Afghanistan

  • AIFF urges clubs to release players for effective preparation

Sunil Chhetri, the talismanic striker and one of India's most celebrated footballers, was omitted from the 35 probables named by newly-appointed head coach Khalid Jamil for the upcoming CAFA Nations Cup in Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

It remains unclear whether his exclusion was driven by his form in the four matches he played after returning from international retirement, by a personal request to be left out, or by a decision to rest him as his Indian Super League (ISL) side Bengaluru FC has yet to start pre-season training.

Bengaluru FC recently suspended salaries for its first-team players and staff, including Chhetri, amid mounting uncertainty over the ISL's future.

Despite these developments, other Bengaluru FC players such as goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, defenders Chinglensana Konsham, Rahul Bheke, Roshan Naorem, and midfielder Suresh Wangjam remain in contention.

PTI reported that All India Football Federation (AIFF) officials declined to comment on the matter. "The question should be asked to the head coach," the news agency quoted an AIFF official.

The 41-year-old had initially retired from international football after playing against Kuwait in June last year, only to return for national duty against the Maldives in March at the request of the then head coach Manolo Marquez.

Chhetri's exclusion amid strategic uncertainties hints at possible shifts within both the national team setup and club priorities.

Sunil Chhetri's Recent Performance And Team Preparations

Since his return from retirement, Chhetri has featured in four matches, scoring once in a 3-0 victory over the Maldives. India subsequently drew 0-0 with Bangladesh and suffered a 0-1 loss to Hong Kong in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers, a series of results that has put their hopes for qualifying for the 2027 continental showpiece in jeopardy.

In addition, an international friendly saw India lose 0-2 to Thailand, a setback that contributed to former head coach Manolo Marquez stepping down following the team's poor performances.

The assembled squad will begin training in Bengaluru from Saturday, with 22 players already reported to the camp and 13 more expected to join after completing their Durand Cup engagements. Of the latter group, seven represent Mohun Bagan, three hail from East Bengal, and one is from NorthEast United.

The mixed results and upcoming training schedule underscore the challenges India faces as it seeks to rebuild momentum ahead of critical qualifiers.

CAFA Nations Cup Fixtures And AIFF’s Club Directive

Placed in Group B, India will face co-host Tajikistan on August 29, Iran on September 1, and Afghanistan on September 4 in the CAFA Nations Cup. The third-place match and the final are scheduled for September 8 in Hisor and Tashkent (Uzbekistan), respectively.

The AIFF has urged all clubs to release national team players for the tournament, ensuring the squad can properly prepare for the upcoming Asian Cup Qualifiers against Singapore, which will be played both home and away in October.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  3. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  4. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

  5. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son