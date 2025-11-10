Sunil Gavaskar Cautions India's World Cup-Winning Women's Team: 'Don't Get Disappointed If..."

Indian cricket icon Sunil Gavaskar remembered his own experience as a member of India’s 1983 World Cup-winning men’s team, warning the victorious Harmanpreet Kaur and Co that not every promise made amid all the adulation will be fulfilled

Cricket great Sunil Gavaskar has something different to say to India’s Women’s World Cup-winning team, after their unprecedented triumph in Navi Mumbai. Gavaskar urged the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side not to be disappointed if some of the grand promises and sponsorship offers made in the aftermath of their victory fail to materialise.

Citing his own experience as a member of India’s 1983 World Cup-winning men’s team, Gavaskar warned that not every promise made amid all the adulation will be fulfilled. He wrote in his Mid-Day column, “Please don’t get disappointed if some of the promised awards don’t come to you.”

Brands, Sponsors Rush To Honour Women’s Team Amid Celebrations

India’s maiden Women’s ODI World Cup victory has triggered nationwide celebrations, with brands, state governments, and institutions rushing to honour the team. Gavaskar pointed out that advertisers, brands, and individuals are often quick to jump on the bandwagon to secure free publicity by aligning with winners.

He cautioned that while the number of congratulatory hoardings and advertisements looks encouraging, many celebrators have no genuine association with the players. “Unless they are genuine sponsors, the rest are only using your win to promote themselves,” he added in his column.

Genuine Fan Support The True Reward For Champions

Gavaskar recalled how similar promises were made to the men’s team following their 1983 World Cup win, yet most of those assurances remained unfulfilled even decades later. He reflected, “The 1983 team too was made many promises with loads of media coverage. Almost all never materialised.”

He added that the media can’t be blamed for carrying those lofty announcements, as they were unaware of "shameless" opportunists exploiting the win. Reassuring the women’s champions, he noted that despite potential exploitation by some, the genuine affection of Indian cricket fans will remain their greatest reward.

“So girls, don’t fret. The 1983 guys will tell you that decades later, the love of the simple Indian cricket lover is our greatest wealth, and it will be yours too,” he concluded.

India's first-ever march to the Women's World Cup title led to the Board of Control for Cricket in India announcing an INR 51 crore reward, apart from the INR 40 crore ICC prize money.

Meanwhile, the players continued to be honoured in multiple ways, with the West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee promising a cricket stadium in Darjeeling named after wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh.

