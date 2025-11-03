BCCI Announces ₹51 Crore Reward After India Win ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

India create history with first-ever ICC Women’s ODI World Cup win after beating South Africa in final
BCCI rewards India Women with ₹51 crore after World Cup triumph.
Deepti Sharma named Player of the Tournament, Shafali Verma recieves Player of the Match award in final
India’s women’s cricket team created history on Sunday by winning the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup, defeating South Africa in the final by 52 runs at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. It was a fitting end to a campaign where the team showed consistency, skill, and unity throughout the tournament.
Batting first, India posted a strong total, with Shafali Verma leading the charge and Deepti Sharma providing crucial runs in the middle order, helping India to put 298 runs on the scoreboard. The bowlers then backed it up with discipline, with Deepti again starring with the ball, taking a fifer. Amanjot Kaur’s stunning catch to dismiss South African captain Laura Wolvaardt proved to be the turning point as India held their nerve to clinch their maiden Women’s ODI World Cup title.
BCCI’s ₹51 Crore Reward for the Indian Team
Adding to the celebrations, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a cash prize of ₹51 crore for the Indian team after their title win. The decision was confirmed by BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia, who told ANI, “BCCI is elated and without touching anything from the ICC kitty, BCCI on its own is going to pay, as a reward, of INR 51 crores to the Indian team. That amount will go to the players, selectors as well as the support staff headed by Amol Muzumdar.”
Before the tournament began, the International Cricket Council (ICC) had announced a major increase in prize money for the 2025 Women’s World Cup. ICC Chairman Jay Shah confirmed that the winners would receive USD 4.48 million (around ₹42 crore), a significant rise from the USD 1.32 million that Australia earned after winning the 2022 edition. This revision brought the women’s prize money closer to that of the men’s competition, where the 2023 champions received USD 4 million.
Award Winners and Standout Performers
The final also saw several Indian players recognized for their outstanding performances throughout the tournament. Deepti Sharma was named the Player of the Tournament for her all-round brilliance, finishing among the top run-scorers and wicket-takers. Shafali Verma, who played a match-winning knock in the final of 87 runs and took two wickets, earned the Player of the Match award.
South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt remained the top scorer of the tournament, finishing with 571 runs, with an excellent average of 71.38.
|Award
|Winner
|Performance / Stats
|Player of the Match
|Shafali Verma
|Match-winning knock in the final
|Player of the Tournament
|Deepti Sharma
|22 wickets & crucial runs throughout
|Most Runs
|Laura Wolvaardt
|571 runs in the tournament
|Most Wickets
|Deepti Sharma
|22 wickets in the tournament