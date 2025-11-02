India Vs South Africa Final, ICC Women's World Cup: Shafali Verma Shines With Ball, Bat To Script Record

Shafali Verma first to hit a fifty and take two wickets in an ICC Women's World Cup final
India rode Verma's fifty to get to 298-run total
Match began after two-hour delay due to rain
Continuing her fairytale return to the Indian team, Shafali Verma became the first player to hit a fifty and also scalp two wickets in the final of an ICC Women's World Cup match, against South Africa on Sunday (November 2, 2025).
Shafali was drafted in for the semi-final against Australia after Pratika Rawal’s injury, and has fired on all cylinders in the title clash. She first caught and bowled Sune Luus (25) and then had Marizanne Kapp caught behind to leave the Proteas at 123-4 in 22.1 overs.
The top-order batter had earlier hit a superb 87 off 78 balls, her first half-century in more than three years.
Deepti Sharma eventually removed Sinalo Jafta (16) as South Africa lost half their side in 29.3 overs. Skipper Laura Wolvaardt was going strong with an unbeaten fifty and Annerie Dercksen in the middle alongside her, as the match simmered for a possible cliff-hanger.
Earlier, after being asked to bat, Shafali's robust 87 laid the foundation for India's innings, but South Africa rallied to restrict the visitors to 298 for seven. Ayabonga Khaka (3/58 from nine overs) and Nonkululeko Mlaba (1/47) pulled things back for the visitors.
With vice-captain Smriti Mandhana (45), Shafali added 104 for the opening wicket to give India a rousing start, scoring at nearly seven runs per over following a two-hour delay due to a wet outfield.
India Vs South Africa Final, ICC Women's World Cup: Playing XIs
India: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur
South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba
(With PTI inputs)