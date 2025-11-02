India Vs South Africa Final, ICC Women's World Cup: Shafali Verma Shines With Ball, Bat To Script Record

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Shafali Verma celebrate the dismissal of Sune Luus during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai. Photo: AP

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Shafali Verma celebrate the dismissal of Sune Luus during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup final between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai. Photo: AP