Shafali Verma Sets New Record In Women's World Cup Final Despite Missing Her Well-Deserved Century Against South Africa

Shafali Verma’s stunning 87 off 78 balls powered India’s strong start in the Women’s World Cup 2025 final against South Africa, breaking records and inspiring India’s title hopes in Navi Mumbai

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Deepak Joshi
Updated on:
Updated on:
Shafali Verma Sets New Record In Womens World Cup Final
Shafali Verma Sets New Record In Women's World Cup Final Despite Missing Her Well-Deserved Century Against South Africa Photo: X/ BCCIWomen
  • Shafali Verma scores 87 off 78 balls in World Cup 2025 final

  • Records highest Indian score in a Women’s World Cup final

  • 104-run opening stand with Smriti Mandhana sets strong platform

India’s fairytale run at the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 reached its peak in Navi Mumbai, where opener Shafali Verma delivered a stunning 87-run knock in the final against South Africa on Sunday, November 2. Coming in as a replacement for the injured Pratika Rawal, the 21-year-old produced her career-best ODI innings when India needed it most.

Shafali's blistering 78-ball 87, laced with seven fours and two sixes, helped India post a strong platform in the title clash. Partnering with Smriti Mandhana, who scored a fluent 45, Shafali put up a commanding 104-run opening stand, taking India to 64 without loss in the powerplay.

The duo not only dominated South Africa’s new-ball bowlers but also crossed 1,000 partnership runs in ODIs, becoming only the 11th Indian pair to achieve the feat.

Shafali Verma Scripts History in the World Cup Final

Shafali’s 87 became the highest score by an Indian in a Women’s ODI World Cup final, surpassing Poonam Raut’s 86 from the 2017 final against England. What made her innings even more special was the context, she wasn’t even in the original squad for the tournament and had replaced Pratika Rawal just before the semi-final.

After a quiet outing in the semi-final against Australia, the Haryana batter came out firing on all cylinders in the final, proving her match-winning potential on the grandest stage. Her knock also saw her break her personal record in ODIs, her previous best was an unbeaten 71 during India’s 2022 tour of Sri Lanka. Calm, composed, and confident, Shafali attacked from the start, punishing loose deliveries and ensuring India stayed well above the run rate.

India Eye Big Total Against South Africa In Women's World Cup Final

India women were asked to bat first after they lost the toss. However, the decision backfired to the Proteas as both Shafali and Smirit took on the South African bowlers from the start and provided a great start to the team. Smriti departed after scoring 45 runs but Shafali continued her aggression.

However, as she was nearing her maiden ODI century, Ayabonga Khaka sent her back to the pavilion on 87 runs in the 28th over. Just after a gap of one over, last match's star Jemimah Rodrigues was also dismissed on 24 runs by Khaka. At the time of writing, India are at 211/3 in 37 overs.

Published At:
