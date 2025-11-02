Shafali Verma Sets New Record In Women's World Cup Final Despite Missing Her Well-Deserved Century Against South Africa

After a quiet outing in the semi-final against Australia, the Haryana batter came out firing on all cylinders in the final, proving her match-winning potential on the grandest stage. Her knock also saw her break her personal record in ODIs, her previous best was an unbeaten 71 during India’s 2022 tour of Sri Lanka. Calm, composed, and confident, Shafali attacked from the start, punishing loose deliveries and ensuring India stayed well above the run rate.