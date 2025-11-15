Indian Football Crisis: 12 ISL Captains, Including Sunil Chhetri, Sign Petition For Supreme Court - Report

The signed petition regarding the currently paused Indian Super League season is likely to be submitted to the Supreme Court in the third week of November 2025

Indian super league Crisis 12 Captains Sign Petition For Supreme Court Sunil Chhetri Report
Indian Super League players earlier issued a joint statement, pleading with administrators to restart the paused 2025-26 season. Photo: PTI
  • 12 ISL captains sign petition for SC after online meeting

  • Players, including Sunil Chhetri had issued a joint statement earlier

  • Indian Super League still remains in limbo

Twelve captains from the Indian Super League (ISL), including prominent India internationals such as Sunil Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan and Lallianzuala Chhangte, have reportedly signed a petition to be submitted to the Supreme Court regarding the currently paused ISL season. The captains are said to have discussed the petition during an online meeting held earlier in the week.

"They have signed the petition and it's likely to be submitted next week," a PTI report quoted a source as saying.

Players Express Desperation As ISL Season Remains Paused

On November 11, 2025, distressed football players issued a joint statement pleading with administrators to restart the paused ISL season. Their message underscored that their "anger and frustration" had now turned into desperation.

This plea came after the All India Football Federation announced it had not received any bids in response to the Request for Proposal (RFP) issued on October 16 for a 15-year contract to monetise the league's commercial and media rights.

Star India defender Sandesh Jhingan voiced his concerns in a video stating, "Where we are right now is not a delay anymore, it's a standstill for the coaches, fans, staff members, and players. We have worked too hard, sacrificed too much to let our season vanish in silence."

Several national team footballers, including Sunil Chhetri and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, echoed these sentiments.

Joint Plea Calls For Action From Football Administrators

The joint statement read, "We, professional footballers who play in the Indian Super League are coming together to make a plea and more importantly to send the message that we stand united in our efforts to get the Indian Super League season underway. To put it simply, we want to play, and now."

Chhetri further emphasised on Instagram, "We are all standing shoulder to shoulder, willing to do whatever it takes to resurrect the sport we love." The plea also urged administrators to resolve the crisis that has led top clubs like Mohun Bagan to halt training.

Concerns Over Commercial Viability And Strategic Partnerships

The failure to attract bidders is raising serious questions about the league's commercial viability. After releasing an RFP on October 16 for a 15-year contract to monetise its commercial and media rights, the absence of bids has left many doubting the financial sustainability of the competition. This situation is compounded by the recent end of a decade-long partnership with Football Sports Development Limited.

(With PTI inputs)

