Indian Football News: Sunil Chhetri Misses Out On India's 23-Man Probables Squad For Asian Cup Qualifiers

Head coach Khalid Jamil names 23 probables for Asian Cup qualifiers
Talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri is notably absent from the lineup
India's match against Bangladesh is a dead rubber, having exited qualification
Mohammed Sanan joins the senior team after a call-up to the U23 squad.
Super Cup semifinals conflict with FC Goa's AFC Champions League match
Head coach Khalid Jamil named a 23-man probables squad for the Indian football team ahead of their dead-rubber Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers match against Bangladesh. The encounter is scheduled for Dhaka on November 18. However, talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri's name is conspicuously missing from the list.
More players are expected to be added later to the national camp, which begins in Bengaluru on Thursday, November 6. A typical final squad comprises 23 players.
Officials, however, have not confirmed whether Chhetri's name will be included later. His exclusion, however, is not a surprise since he had returned from retirement to help India qualify for the Asian Cup, a goal which has now not materialised.
The Indian team will travel to Dhaka on November 15 as the FIFA international window runs from November 10-18. Among the probables, Mohammed Sanan, who received a call-up to the U23 squad earlier this week, will now join the senior team instead.
India have already exited contention for a spot in the main tournament, scheduled for Saudi Arabia in 2027. This follows their 1-2 loss to Singapore in Margao last month, rendering the upcoming match against Bangladesh inconsequential for qualification purposes.
Super Cup Semifinals Face Scheduling Conflict
Organisers are unlikely to hold the Super Cup semifinals before November 26. This is because FC Goa will play Al Zawraa SC of Iraq in Baghdad in their AFC Champions League Two group match on that day.
"FC Goa are in Super Cup semifinals, and they also play their ACL 2 match in Iraq on November 26. They have to reach Iraq a few days before November 26," an AIFF source said. "The Indian team plays Bangladesh on November 18. So, it is impossible to hold Super Cup semifinals before November 26."
The AIFF confirmed only the group stage schedule for the Super Cup, which concludes on November 6. They have not yet announced the dates for the knockout stage.
India's 23 Probables List
Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Hrithik Tiwari, Sahil.
Defenders: Akash Mishra, Anwar Ali, Bikash Yumnam, Hmingthanmawia Ralte, Muhammed Uvais, Pramveer, Rahul Bheke, Sandesh Jhingan.
Midfielders: Ashique Kuruniyan, Brison Fernandes, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Macarton Louis Nickson, Mahesh Singh Naorem, Nikhil Prabhu, Suresh Singh Wangjam.
Forwards: Irfan Yadwad, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Mohammed Sanan, Rahim Ali, Vikram Partap Singh.
(With PTI Inputs)