India's Nikhil Prabu in action against Singapore in AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao on October 14, 20025. | Photo: AIFF/Baranidharan M

India's Nikhil Prabu in action against Singapore in AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao on October 14, 20025. | Photo: AIFF/Baranidharan M