India lost 1-2 to Singapore in AFC Asian Cup qualification
Song Ui-young scored both goals for Singapore
Lallianzuala Chhangte opened the scoring for India
India's hopes of qualifying for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 ended after they lost 1-2 to Singapore in a third-round qualification match held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Margao on Tuesday, October 14.
Korea-born attacking midfielder Song Ui-young scored both goals for Singapore, securing their victory and leaving India out of the running for the prestigious football tournament.
Chhangte's Opener And Singapore's Reply
The crucial qualification match at the Fatorda Stadium saw Lallianzuala Chhangte give India an early lead. In the 14th minute, Chhangte received the ball some distance from the box. He then unleashed an excellent left-footed shot, which beat the Singapore goalkeeper and found the back of the net.
This goal put India ahead, and the home team initially dominated possession, appearing to control the game. However, Song Ui-young equalised for Singapore in the 44th minute, making the half-time score 1-1. The two teams had previously played to a 1-1 draw in Singapore on October 9.
Song Ui-young Completes Brace
Song Ui-young scored his second goal in the 58th minute, which ultimately sealed the win for Singapore. His brace effectively ended India's qualification ambitions. India were left to rue numerous missed opportunities throughout the match.
Desperate for an equaliser, head coach Khali Jamil made several changes, bringing on Rahim Ali and Udanta Singh as replacements for Liston Colaco and Sunil Chhetri.
Brandon Fernandes had a significant chance to level the score in the 90th minute, following excellent work from Udanta Singh and Rahul Bheke. However, Fernandes hit the ball wide with his weaker foot, despite the goal being at his mercy.
Only the group winner directly qualifies for the Asian Cup. In the other fixture, Hong Kong and Bangladesh shared the spoils, drawing 1-1 in Hong Kong. This result did not help India's cause, as they had entered the match against Singapore with only two points from three games. Hong Kong and Singapore currently lead Group C, both accumulating eight points each.
(With PTI Inputs)