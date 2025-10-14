India's Gurpreet Singh Sandhu in training ahead of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers against Singapore at Fatorda Stadium, Margao, on October 14, 2025. | Photo: X/IndianFootball

Welcome to the live coverage of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers third-round, matchday four fixture between India and Singapore at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (Fatorda Stadium) in Margao on Tuesday, October 14, 2025. The Group C fixture will see India, still winless after three outings, go up against second-placed Singapore just five days after their last meeting, which ended in a 1-1 draw. The Blue Tigers need nothing short of a win if they want to keep their qualification hopes alive, and Khalid Jamil will need to make changes to refresh an attacking line that has struggled to find the net. Follow the live scores and match updates from the India vs Singapore clash right here.

LIVE UPDATES

14 Oct 2025, 05:49:25 pm IST India vs Singapore LIVE Score: Where To Watch? Fans in India can watch the match against Singapore live online on the FanCode app and website. In Singapore, the match will be shown live on Channel 5 and meWATCH. You can also follow the India vs Singapore live scores on Outlook India for free.