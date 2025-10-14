Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong Live Score, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: BAN 0-0 HKG; Red And Green Seek Away Revenge

Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong Live Score, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: The visitors had lost 3-4 in Dhaka after stoppage-time goals from both sides. Follow the live football score and updates from the BAN vs HKG match

Hong Kong Vs Bangladesh live score AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers third round group c updates
Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong Live Score, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: BAN pose for a photo during their training session in Kowloon. Photo: X/Bangladesh Football Federation
Hello and welcome to our live blog coverage of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Group C third-round fixture between Bangladesh and Hong Kong at the Kai Tak Sports Park in Kowloon, Hong Kong on Tuesday (October 14, 2025). The visitors suffered a narrow 3-4 defeat after stoppage-time goals from both sides during a riveting clash in Dhaka, and are now seeking three points in their away fixture. A win in Hong Kong could revitalize Bangladesh's qualification hopes for the continental showpiece. Follow the live football score and updates from the BAN vs HKG match
LIVE UPDATES

Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong Live Score, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Kick-Off!

The match gets underway at the Kai Tak Sports Park in Kowloon.

Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong Live Score, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: BAN Starting XI

Here is Bangladesh's line-up:

Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong Live Score, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Start Time, Streaming

The match kicks off at 5:30pm IST. Fans can watch the match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong on BTV and the Bongo OTT Platform in Bangladesh. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.

Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong Live Score, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Greetings!

Good evening and welcome everyone. We are back with another football blog, and this time it's the reverse fixture of the thrilling encounter between Bangladesh and Hong Kong last week. Stay tuned for the build-up and live updates from the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifying match.

