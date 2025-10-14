Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong Live Score, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: BAN 0-0 HKG; Red And Green Seek Away Revenge

Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong Live Score, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: BAN pose for a photo during their training session in Kowloon. Photo: X/Bangladesh Football Federation

Hello and welcome to our live blog coverage of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Group C third-round fixture between Bangladesh and Hong Kong at the Kai Tak Sports Park in Kowloon, Hong Kong on Tuesday (October 14, 2025). The visitors suffered a narrow 3-4 defeat after stoppage-time goals from both sides during a riveting clash in Dhaka, and are now seeking three points in their away fixture. A win in Hong Kong could revitalize Bangladesh's qualification hopes for the continental showpiece. Follow the live football score and updates from the BAN vs HKG match

LIVE UPDATES

14 Oct 2025, 05:35:36 pm IST Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong Live Score, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Kick-Off! The match gets underway at the Kai Tak Sports Park in Kowloon.

14 Oct 2025, 05:20:43 pm IST Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong Live Score, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: BAN Starting XI Here is Bangladesh's line-up: 🔴⚪ Starting XI 🇧🇩



Bangladesh National Football Team is ready to face Hong Kong, China in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers! 💪⚽#BFF #BangladeshFootball#AFCAsianCup #TeamBangladesh pic.twitter.com/p1C1BiRkV0 — Bangladesh Football Federation (@thebafufe) October 14, 2025

14 Oct 2025, 05:14:27 pm IST Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong Live Score, AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Start Time, Streaming The match kicks off at 5:30pm IST. Fans can watch the match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong on BTV and the Bongo OTT Platform in Bangladesh. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in India. 📺 Watch it LIVE! 🇧🇩🔥



Catch Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, China in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers; broadcasting live on BTV & bongo! ⚽#BFF #BangladeshFootball#AFCAsianCup #TeamBangladesh pic.twitter.com/HZoLZWwlra — Bangladesh Football Federation (@thebafufe) October 14, 2025