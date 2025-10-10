In one of my conversations with a relatively moderate young activist and full-time worker of the RSS, I was expressing my lament as to what have they done to India’s higher education. He not only readily agreed with me, but was also forthright in his own critique of the damage done. I went on to connect mediocrity and diffidence among the rightwing activists with the repeated violent eruptions, and organised mob-lynchings and other such stuff. A girl student went on to add how even festivals have become so regimented and militant among the Hindus that there is no festivity left, especially for the women. To this he vigorously disagreed with the student and supported the militant character and argued that every Hindu needs to become militant to protect their women from the Muslims. He said there will be a time when Muslims from the outside will attack India in a big number, when police and even the army cannot do much, and it will have to be every Hindu to defend, and that is what the Sangh prepares you for. This is a phenomenon of the dominant feeling vulnerable. It is the powerful feeling helpless and persecuted. Is it because they don’t come to terms with changes that come with time or the nature of social change that has come which has brought with it a toxicity that is all so pervasive that there is no effective distinction, on this account, between the hegemone and the subaltern. Both the dominant and the dominated are indifferent and toxic, it’s only a matter of gradation as to who wields the power to realise better. Is the rise of the RSS a symptom of collective failure? A failure to pay heed to Gandhi’s tireless caution not to abdicate the ideals of co-responsibility in our search for dignity and equality. Gandhi, in fact, thought there could be no equality without co-responsibility. The RSS has only replaced equality with samrastha (social harmony), and co-responsibility with kartavya (duty).