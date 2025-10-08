Soma Oraon, 52, is the mukhiya (village head) of Bodia Panchayat in Ranchi. He has been associated with the VKA for the past three years and believes that attempts are being made to separate Adivasis from Sanatan Dharma in the name of Sarna. According to him, if that happens, Adivasis under the Sarna fold will be left only with the right to religious propagation, while all other Scheduled Tribe (ST) rights will be taken away. “Right now, Adivasis are getting certain benefits—like the 26 per cent reservation—because they are categorised under the Hindu fold. Suppose Sarna is recognised as a separate religion, the 26 per cent will be cut down to two per cent and they will be pushed to the lower category,” he explains.