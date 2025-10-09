The Evolution Of RSS

Bhanwar Meghwanshi, a social activist and journalist, recounts in an interview Being a Lesser Hindu, by Jagisha Arora about his journey from an ardent RSS member to a critic. The turning point came in 1991 when senior RSS members in his village refused to eat food prepared in his home, taking it away only to throw it by the roadside because he was a Dalit. Meghwanshi states that Dalits are often used as foot soldiers, and they are systematically excluded from leadership roles. His complaints about it were met with a deafening silence.