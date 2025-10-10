100 Years Of Borrowed Pride Of RSS

Initially, the physical games and songs of the shakha drew me in. But it was the Baudhik (intellectual) sessions that captivated me. There, one truth was drilled into me: we were Hindus above all. India—Akhanda Bharat—was always a Hindu Rashtra, once a glorious civilisation, later enslaved by “foreign invaders”: Muslims and Christians. Caste reality had no place in this narrative. The caste-based humiliations and inequalities structured into Hindu society—even in my basti—were never discussed. Instead, Hindu unity against Muslims and Christians was offered as the cure for the ‘Hindu Weakness’. In RSS Baudhik, any reference to the Indian Constitution was absent. B. R. Ambedkar, Jyotirao Phule, and Periyar were erased from historical discussions in our Baudhik. If Ambedkar appeared in discussions as a passing remark, it was only as a “Dalit politician” who drafted the Indian Constitution, not as the radical thinker who dismantled Brahminical hegemony. His conversion to Buddhism was reduced to merely adopting another “sub-sect” of Hinduism. Instead, the Shakha fed us hagiographies of Savarkar, M. S. Golwalkar, and K. B. Hedgewar. Shakhas celebrated Chhatrapati Shivaji, Sambhaji, Peshwa Balaji Vishwanath, Rana Pratap, Rani of Jhansi, and Guru Govind Singh as great heroes and prophets of Hindu Rashtra who protected Bharat Mata from the external aggressors. Shakhas promoted the cultural and civilisational ideas of Vivekananda, Ramdas Swami, and Aurobindo as crucial for developing the ideal patriotic character of the Shakha swayamsevak. We were told to accept our dutiful obedience to the ‘guru’—the ‘saffron flag’, as an ultimate symbol of Hindutva. Anti-Brahminical saints and reformers such as Tukdoji Maharaj, Sant Gadge Baba, Kabir, and Bulleh Shah were overlooked. In the Shakha, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, and M. A. Jinnah were vilified as architects of Indian Partition, at the same time, Netaji Bose and Sardar Patel were praised for their armed militancy and strong actions against Muslim rulers such as the Nizam of Hyderabad and the Nawab of Junagadh. Muslims in Baudhik were treated selectively. Ashfaq Ullah Khan, A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, and Shahid Abdul Hamid were celebrated as patriotic “good Muslims”, while others, like artist M. F. Husain, were demonised. Myth and history blended seamlessly in Baudhik, where the Ramayana and Mahabharata were presented as factual accounts of Indian history. By 15, I had devoured writings of Savarkar, Golwalkar, Hedgewar, and even Hitler’s Mein Kampf in Marathi. I called myself a ‘Kattar Hindu’ (staunch Hindu) and started attending cultural programmes like ‘Shastra Puja’ (weapon worship) of radical Hindutva organisations in Pune. My indoctrination was complete—until the day the local police intelligence warned my father to watch his juvenile son before he “goes astray”. That shock began a decade of unlearning—through reading, reflection, and a growing awareness of how countless OBC (Other Backward Classes) youth like me are drawn into Hindutva’s orbit.