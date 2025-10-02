Walking with Gandhi: Feminist Footsteps In A Conflicted World

He rallied the call for women’s education, equality between men and women, bodily rights, against dowry and many other social evils to improve their condition in society. In doing so, it was clear that he viewed them to be cerebrally equal to men. He insisted that rules of social conduct must be formulated in mutual cooperation and consultation with women and that women must realize their potential as equal partners. His political emancipation of women was in the hope that she would realize her place in human evolution and be an unquestioned leader. With Gandhi’s inspiration, women took the political struggles to their homes. Under his banner, women participated in selling Khadi, selling contraband salt, picketing of liquor shops, suffered police brutality and other atrocities. The involvement of women helped change their outlook as Swaraj demanded shedding prejudices about caste and other such beliefs even in the personal sphere.