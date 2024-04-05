Ideological Backtrack: The Remaking Of People's Democratic Party

In November 2015, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally with Mufti Sayeed in Srinagar. Mehbooba and other leaders were on the stage. Mufti attempted to offer some advice to the prime minister about embarking on a big-brotherly friendship and dialogue with Pakistan, suggesting that J&K could become a bridge between the two countries. The prime minister was next to speak, and he rebuffed Mufti. “I don’t need advice or analysis from anyone in this world on Kashmir,” Modi said. With this, Modi defined the alliance of the PDP and the BJP in J&K and beyond. The PDP had embarked on the alliance with the BJP on two counts: that the BJP is ‘Kashmir illiterate’ and the party can handle it, and the second was that the “alliance with the BJP is like going to gallows with the hope of a trophy”. Subsequent events showed that the BJP was neither ‘Kashmir illiterate’ nor was it going to give trophies to anyone keen to go to the gallows. The PDP is yet to respond to the logic behind its alliance with the BJP.