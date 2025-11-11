Prem Chopra Health Update: Doctor Confirms Veteran Actor Is 'Stable', Should Be Discharged In 2-3 Days

Prem Chopra's family confirmed that he is recovering and will be discharged within the next three to four days
Veteran actor Prem Chopra has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, due to chest congestion. The news raised concerns among fans as Dharmendra has also been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after his health deteriorated. Chopra's family confirmed that he is recovering and will be discharged within the next three to four days.
Prem Chopra health update
Prem Chopra, 90, has been under medical supervision. A doctor from the hospital confirmed that he is "stable" and will be discharged soon.
His son-in-law, actor Vikas Bhalla told India Today that Prem Chopra’s hospitalisation was a precautionary measure. He also confirmed that the actor is doing fine and would be discharged in a couple of days.
“It’s all age-related, and a regular procedure. There is nothing to worry about,” he said.
Doctor on Prem Chopra's health
According to IANS, the legendary actor has been under medical observation for a heart condition and he has also developed a viral and lung infection. Dr. Jalil Parker, one of the doctors treating the actor, shared that Prem Chopra was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on Saturday, and is currently under the care of his family cardiologist, Dr. Nitin Gokhale.
Parker also said that Chopra has being treated for a heart condition as well as a viral infection. He also clarified that the actor is neither in the ICU nor in a critical state. He is in a regular hospital room.
He also revealed that Chopra has age-related health issues, which take longer to recover. He also confirmed that the actor is stable and expected to be discharged within the next two to three days.
Prem Chopra is mainly known for playing the role of antagonist. Hulchul (1971), Bobby (1973), Souten (1983), Kati Patang (1971), Ghar Parivar (1991), Woh Kaun Thi? (1964), Upkaar (1967), Do Raaste (1969), Do Anjaane (1976), Trishul (1978), Dostana (1980), Kranti (1981), Doli (1969), Awaaz, Shahenshah and Aaj Ka Arjun, among others, are some of his notable works. He was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal (2023).