Prem Chopra Health Update: Doctor Confirms Veteran Actor Is 'Stable', Should Be Discharged In 2-3 Days

Prem Chopra's family confirmed that the actor's hospitalisation was a precautionary measure and would be discharged in a couple of days.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Prem Chopra
Prem Chopra health update Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Prem Chopra's family confirmed that he is recovering and will be discharged within the next three to four days

  • A doctor of Lilavati Hospital, also confirmed that there are signs of improvement in his condition

  • The actor has a heart issue and he also developed a viral and lung infection

Veteran actor Prem Chopra has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital, Mumbai, due to chest congestion. The news raised concerns among fans as Dharmendra has also been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after his health deteriorated. Chopra's family confirmed that he is recovering and will be discharged within the next three to four days.

Prem Chopra health update

Prem Chopra, 90, has been under medical supervision. A doctor from the hospital confirmed that he is "stable" and will be discharged soon.

His son-in-law, actor Vikas Bhalla told India Today that Prem Chopra’s hospitalisation was a precautionary measure. He also confirmed that the actor is doing fine and would be discharged in a couple of days.

“It’s all age-related, and a regular procedure. There is nothing to worry about,” he said.

Esha Deol denies news of Dharmendra's death - Instagram
Dharmendra Health Update: Esha Deol And Hema Malini Deny Reports Of Actor's Death

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Doctor on Prem Chopra's health

According to IANS, the legendary actor has been under medical observation for a heart condition and he has also developed a viral and lung infection. Dr. Jalil Parker, one of the doctors treating the actor, shared that Prem Chopra was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on Saturday, and is currently under the care of his family cardiologist, Dr. Nitin Gokhale.

Related Content
Related Content

Parker also said that Chopra has being treated for a heart condition as well as a viral infection. He also clarified that the actor is neither in the ICU nor in a critical state. He is in a regular hospital room.

He also revealed that Chopra has age-related health issues, which take longer to recover. He also confirmed that the actor is stable and expected to be discharged within the next two to three days.

Prem Chopra - null
Prem Chopra: In ‘Animal’, There’s A Reason Why Ranbir Kapoor Is Like This

BY PTI

Prem Chopra is mainly known for playing the role of antagonist. Hulchul (1971), Bobby (1973), Souten (1983), Kati Patang (1971), Ghar Parivar (1991), Woh Kaun Thi? (1964), Upkaar (1967), Do Raaste (1969), Do Anjaane (1976), Trishul (1978), Dostana (1980), Kranti (1981), Doli (1969), AwaazShahenshah and Aaj Ka Arjun, among others, are some of his notable works. He was last seen in Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal (2023).

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Marching Towards Century

  2. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs SA Clash

  4. Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Expected To Be Fully Fit For Series Against Australia

  5. Amol Muzumdar On India's Women's World Cup Title: Head Coach 'Couldn't Have Asked For Better' Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

  2. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  3. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  4. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  5. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Red Fort Blast: 13 Killed, Several Injured; Station Shut As Probe Underway

  3. 17 Mosque Caretakers In Ballia Booked For Violating Loudspeaker Rules

  4. Bomb Threats At Actor Ajith Kumar And Actress Ramya Krishnan’s Chennai Homes Turn Out To Be Hoax

  5. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Aid for Red Fort Blast Victims

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

  3. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  4. Deadly Blast Kills Many Outside Islamabad District Court

  5. US Senate Approves Bill To End Record 41-Day Government Shutdown

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Threatens BBC With $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited January 6 Speech

  2. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  3. Makkal Needhi Maiam Seeks Common Election Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

  4. 'Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Be Treated At Home', Says Doctor

  5. The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

  6. Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Falling Unconscious At Home

  7. UN Chief Calls For Full Probe After Delhi Red Fort Car Blast; Offers Condolences

  8. Over 40 Samples, Including Explosives and Cartridges, Collected from Red Fort Blast Site