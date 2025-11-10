Kashmiri Doctor Arrested In Faridabad With 360 Kg Explosives

Haryana STF on Nov 9, 2025, arrested Kashmiri doctor Sadiq Jamal (35) from a Faridabad flat, recovering over 360 kg explosives, detonators, and weapons.
A Kashmiri doctor was arrested in Faridabad on Sunday after Haryana Police recovered over 360 kg of explosives and weapons from his possession, officials said.
The accused, identified as Sadiq Jamal (35), a resident of Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, was nabbed by the State Special Task Force (STF) from a rented flat in Sector 65.
Acting on intelligence inputs, the STF team raided the premises and seized 360 kg of high-grade explosives (suspected RDX), 50 electronic detonators, 10 pistols, over 100 live cartridges, digital timers, circuits, and wires.
Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur confirmed: "This is one of the largest recoveries in recent times. The material was meant for terror activities in Delhi-NCR region."
Jamal, who practiced medicine in Kashmir, allegedly operated as a key operative for Pakistan-based handlers, receiving consignments via couriers from the Valley. Preliminary interrogation revealed plans to target high-profile events and installations ahead of festivals.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have taken over the probe, registering cases under Explosives Act, Arms Act, and UAPA. Sources said Jamal was in touch with Lashkar-e-Taiba modules.
Two associates are absconding; raids are on in Kashmir and Delhi. The arrest follows a series of busts in Haryana, including a similar 50 kg RDX haul in Karnal last month.
Security has been heightened in Delhi-NCR, with alerts issued to police stations. The case underscores persistent terror threats from across the border amid J&K's fragile peace post-Article 370 abrogation.