Himachal Pradesh: Samosas For CM Sukhu Leads To CID Inquiry; BJP Calls Congress 'Laughing Stock' | Details

Confusion over the packet of refreshments started the controversy as those were meant for Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, were served to his security staff instead.

Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu |
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu | Photo: PTI
Samosas and cakes became a matter of controversy in Himachal Pradesh which led to a CID inquiry and the opposition called the ruling Congress a 'laughing stock' for dragging a trivial matter.

What Happened?

The incident occurred on October 21 when samosas and cake meant for the chief minister -- who was visiting the CID headquarters here -- were accidentally served to his security staff, necessitating a CID probe that termed it an "anti-government" act.

What Did The CID Probe Indicate?

Due to a lack of coordination, three boxes of samosas and cakes were brought from Hotel Radisson Blue in Lakkar Bazaar to be served to the chief minister who had gone to the CID headquarters for a function on October 21. However, the eatables were served to the CM security staff, according to the enquiry report conducted by a deputy SP rank officer.

The report stated that an officer of IG rank had asked a sub-inspector (SI) of police to get some eatables from the hotel for the CM's visit. The SI in turn directed an assistant SI (ASI) and a head constable to bring the refreshments.

The ASI and the head constable fetched the refreshments from the hotel in three sealed boxes and informed the SI.

The police officers in their statement said when they asked the tourism department staff on duty whether the snacks in the three boxes were to be served to the chief minister, they said they were not included in the menu.

The enquiry report said only the said SI, who deputed the ASI and the head constable with the task of getting the snacks from the hotel, was aware of the fact that the three boxes were for Sukhu.

The lady inspector, to whom the food items were handed over, did not ask any senior officer and sent the refreshments to the mechanical transport (MT) section which deals with refreshments.

BJP Calls Congress A 'Laughing Stock'

A day after a goof-up over serving snacks to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu snowballed into a major controversy necessitating a CID probe, state BJP chief Satpal Satti on Friday claimed the Congress government has become a "laughing stock" for ordering an "inquiry into samosas".

"The police should focus on the many scandals, from the CM’s office to the secretariat, instead of wasting their time on petty matters," Satti said in a statement issued here.

"It is surprising to hold an inquiry into such a small issue and then term the mistake as anti-government. I feel the Congress government is not bothered about the people, as their main concern is how samosas are being served at their functions. This government has totally failed and become a laughing stock," Satti said.

However, the media advisor to the chief minister, Naresh Chauhan, claimed the state government did not order any inquiry and it could be an internal matter of the CID.

"The incident has nothing to do with the government. Some people are hatching a conspiracy to show the government in a bad light. The BJP should behave like a responsible opposition," Chauhan said.

Meanwhile, BJP's chief spokesperson Randhir Sharma said in a statement, “The state government is not concerned with the development of Himachal Pradesh. Its sole focus seems to be 'chief minister’s samosa'. This incident highlights a lack of coordination between the officials and employees, as well as negligence on their part.”

Sharpening the attack, BJP spokesperson Chetan Bragata said in a video statement that an "inquiry into samosas" shows the "misplaced priorities" of the state government, especially at a time when the general public is grappling with several pressing issues.

"Developmental works have come to standstill in the past two years and the chief minister should pay attention to them and not such petty things," Bhagata said.

