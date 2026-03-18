Over 15,000 Civilians Killed; Nearly 80% Of Deported Ukrainian Children Not Returned To Families: UN Report

A UN commission found that thousands of Ukrainian children were forcibly deported or transferred by Russian authorities, with most not returned and many placed in long-term custody in Russia or occupied areas.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Published at:
russia ukraine war
Representative image: Russian strikes in Ukraine | Photo: AP - for representative purposes only
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Since the 2022 invasion, over 15,000 civilians have been killed and more than 41,000 injured, with evidence of widespread war crimes and violations of international law.

  • Nearly 80% of deported Ukrainian children have not been returned to their families.

  • Russian courts have convicted many Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war, often giving long sentences, raising concerns about fairness and legality.

The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine has found that Russian authorities committed crimes against humanity, including the deportation, forcible transfer, and enforced disappearance of Ukrainian children, according to its latest report to the UN Human Rights Council.

The Commission said thousands of children have been deported to the Russia or transferred to Russian-occupied areas within Ukraine, verifying more than 1,200 such cases across five regions. It noted that nearly 80% of the children identified in documented cases have not been returned, despite relocations initially being described by Russian authorities as "evacuations."

"From the cases investigated by the Commission, 80 per cent of the children have not yet returned. Those who managed to organize returns encountered obstacles, delays, and security risks. Many parents and legal guardians remain unaware of the fate and whereabouts of the children and are still searching for them," the report mentioned.

Citing data from the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the report highlighted the broader toll of the war, 5,172 civilians have been killed, and 41,378 civilians have been injured, since "the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion in 2022."

The Commission said it had gathered extensive evidence pointing to war crimes and violations of international humanitarian and human rights law, with long-term consequences for civilians, including children.

Related Content
A villager lays flowers on a road in the village of Novi Petrivtsi close to capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, March 12, 2026, ahead of a funeral procession for a Ukrainian army soldier who was killed in a battle with Russian troops. - Credit: AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky
How The War On Iran Is Distracting From Ukraine And Benefiting Putin  
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi - Martial Trezzini/Keystone via AP
Iran FM Says US ‘Begging’ India To Buy Russian Oil After War With Tehran
White House - Getty; Representional image
US Grants India 30-Day Waiver To Accept Russian Oil Already At Sea Amid Iran Conflict
Athletes from Ukraine arrive during the Olympic opening ceremony at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy. - | Photo: AP/Ashley Landis
Milano Cortina 2026: Ukraine Officials And Athletes To Boycott Winter Paralympics Opening Ceremony – Here’s Why
Related Content

"The deportation and forcible transfer of children is a grave violation of international law," said Erik Møse, chair of the Commission, stressing that children must not be separated from their families under coercion.

The report claims that the transfers were carried out as part of a policy directed at the "highest levels of the Russian leadership, with visible involvement of President Vladimir Putin and children’s rights commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova."

It added that Russian authorities have failed to provide families with information about the children’s whereabouts and have placed many in long-term arrangements with families or institutions across 21 regions in Russia and occupied territories.

People Protesting against Russia-Ukraine war, demanding peace. - Internet commons
Families Protest in Delhi Seeking Safe Return of Indians Trapped in Russia-Ukraine War

BY Outlook News Desk

The Commission also examined trials conducted by Russian courts, reviewing dozens of cases involving Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war. Many were convicted on charges such as terrorism and espionage, receiving sentences ranging from eight years to life imprisonment.

In its recommendations, the Commission urged Russia to immediately halt the deportation and transfer of children, disclose full information about their status and location, and restore communication between the children and their families.

The Commission investigated the conduct of trials by Russian Federation courts in the context of "the Russian Federation’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine." It relied on 128 interviews, 218 documents, 28 videos, and 1216 open-source materials. The Commission focused on a sample of 72 trials by four courts in the Russian Federation and eight “courts” in Russian occupied territories of Ukraine, concerning 68 civilians and 60 prisoners of war from Ukraine.

Of these, 69 trials led to convictions and three are still ongoing. The report states that the accused were charged under Russian criminal law, mostly for crimes related to "terrorism, espionage, violent seizure of power and sentenced to imprisonment ranging from eight to 25 years, or life imprisonment."

The Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine is a UN body created by the United Nations Human Rights Council on March 4, 2022, to investigate human rights abuses and violations of international humanitarian law during Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IPL 2026: 'Spin To Win' - Faf Du Plessis and Lakshmipathy Balaji Give KKR Winning Mantra Amid Injury Crisis

  2. BCB's Future In Jeopardy As Bangladesh Government Launches Probe In Election Fraud

  3. 'No Case To Be Made..': MCC Weighs In On Controversial Salman Agha Run-Out

  4. 'Sickening': Rashid, Gurbaz, ACB Condemn Pakistan Airstrikes - Check Afghanistan Cricket Fraternity's Reactions

  5. MS Dhoni And IPL: A Beginner's Guide

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Thomas And Uber Cup 2026 Draws: India Slotted With Formidable China In Both Competitions

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  5. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 17, 2026

  2. LPG Shortage Hits Pune’s College Kitchens, India's Students Hub Feels The Pinch

  3. Defending Iran, Defending India

  4. Identity On Trial: Does The New ‘Trans Bill’ Threaten Hard-Won Rights?

  5. LPG Shortage and Gaza War Spark Protests in Mankhurd; RWPI Activists Held

Entertainment News

  1. Our Hero, Balthazar Review | Oscar Boyson’s Razor-Sharp Satire Centres The Male Loneliness Epidemic

  2. Is This Thing On? Review | Bradley Cooper’s Marital Drama Lingers In The Quietude After The Applause

  3. Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley Dedicates Her Best Actress Win To “The Beautiful Chaos Of A Mother’s Heart”

  4. Oscars 2026: Javier Bardem Says “No To War And Free Palestine”

  5. Oscars 2026: Saja Kilani Reflects On ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’ And Why Visibility Matters

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. US-Israel-Iran War News Updates: Israel Claims To Have Killed Top Iranian Official Ali Larijani

  2. The Cuba Conundrum: What Does The Future Hold?

  3. Afghanistan Accuses Pakistan of Deadly Kabul Airstrike; 400 Reported Killed

  4. War In West Asia Enters Third Week: The World Feels The Impact

  5. Who Is Laura Loomer? Trump's Loyalty Enforcer Or American Face of the Loony Fringe

Latest Stories

  1. Netanyahu Mocks Death Rumours With ‘Punch Card’ Video As Israel Claims To Eliminate Larijani And Soleimani

  2. JSW Indian Open 2026: Anahat, Ramit Face Press Ahead Of Squash Tournament

  3. Top US Counterterrorism Chief Resigns Over Iran War Policy

  4. Jack Ryan: Ghost War Teaser: John Krasinski Returns To The World Of Espionage For A Dangerous Mission, Release Date Out

  5. Iran Confirms Larijani And Basij Commander Killed As War Enters 18th Day

  6. IPL 2026: AB De Villiers Gives His Blunt Take On MS Dhoni's Future With CSK

  7. Manchester City 1-2 Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Vinicius Jr's Brace Power Los Blancos To Quarter-Final

  8. US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: Iran's Natural Gas Facility Attacked, Israel Kills Several Iranian Officials