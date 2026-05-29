Russian Drone Strike in Romania: NATO Territory Hit as Ukraine Barrage Spills Over Border

While drone fragments have washed up on Romanian soil before, this incident marks a sobering turning point: the first time NATO civilians have been injured on their own territory. Two people suffered minor injuries, but the psychological shrapnel cut far deeper. Dozens were evacuated into the night, wrapped in blankets, watching their homes burn from an attack they had no part in. Romanian President Nicusor Dan captured the raw shock of the nation, calling it “the worst incident to hit the national territory” since the 2022 invasion began. For the people of Galati, the war is no longer a neighbour’s tragedy—it is a fire on their own roof.