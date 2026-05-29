Despite Stalemate in Ukraine and Rising Unrest at Home, Putin Signals Readiness to Intensify the Conflict

For ordinary Russians, the conflict is no longer a faraway headline or a state-sanctioned patriotic abstraction; it is a fire creeping steadily toward their own doorsteps.
The battlefield in Ukraine, now grinding through its agonizing fifth year, has settled into a brutal, claustrophobic stalemate.
Russian lawmakers quietly approved a telling bill: forcing domestic banks, rather than the military, to foot the bill for installing drone-jamming systems on their roofs.
On the surface, the grand halls of the Kremlin still echo with the rigid certainty of imperial ambition. But out on the sun-dappled suburbs of Moscow, the war has finally broken through the television screens and shattered the carefully curated illusion of distance. Just weeks ago, a massive drone strike ripped through a quiet residential neighbourhood, claiming three lives and turning a Tuesday morning into a landscape of shattered glass and smoke. For ordinary Russians, the conflict is no longer a faraway headline or a state-sanctioned patriotic abstraction; it is a fire creeping steadily toward their own doorsteps.
The battlefield in Ukraine, now grinding through its agonizing fifth year, has settled into a brutal, claustrophobic stalemate. The rapid, sweeping conquests Vladimir Putin once promised have withered along a stagnant 1,000-kilometer front line. Instead of a triumphant march through the eastern Donetsk region, Moscow faces a resilient Ukrainian defence that is increasingly striking back—and striking deep. The psychological shift is palpable. This week, Russian lawmakers quietly approved a telling bill: forcing domestic banks, rather than the military, to foot the bill for installing drone-jamming systems on their roofs. It is a stark, bureaucratic admission that the state can no longer guarantee the safety of its own financial heartland.
Beneath the bravado, the human cost is eroding the fabric of Russian daily life. The initial high of massive military spending has worn off, leaving behind a distorted "dual economy"—one where factories churn out missiles at feverish speeds while the civilian sector stagnates under skyrocketing prices and heavy taxes. The Kremlin’s reliance on high wages to lure volunteer soldiers is hitting a wall, with whispers growing louder that the military is losing men faster than it can recruit them. For the average citizen, the friction of war is felt in the sudden, jarring loss of cell-phone internet and the aggressive blocking of messaging apps—measures meant to control information that have instead sparked widespread, uncharacteristic grumbling from tech entrepreneurs and once-loyal social media influencers alike. Analysts note that while Putin’s grip on absolute power remains unchallenged, the "magic" and the spell of his infallibility are visibly fading.
Yet, a cornered leader rarely retreats. Facing sagging approval ratings and a despondent business elite, Putin appears ready to up the ante, attempting to shock his domestic audience back into compliance. Following a devastating Ukrainian drone strike on an occupied dormitory, Moscow unleashed its fearsome new hypersonic Oreshnik missile onto Kyiv, leaving behind a trail of civilian casualties and a chilling promise: "consistent and systematic" strikes on the Ukrainian capital. The Kremlin has even gone so far as to warn foreign embassies to evacuate, a move calculated to project a terrifying new phase of escalation.
As the shadow of a wider military confrontation looms over Europe, the global landscape shifts unpredictably. With the parallel war in Iran draining American missile arsenals and pausing Western mediation efforts, Moscow senses a window of vulnerability in Kyiv’s depleted air defences. The tragedy of the conflict is no longer just measured in geopolitical chess moves, but in the exhaustion of regular people on both sides of the border—Ukrainians bracing for an impending aerial blitz, and Russians watching the economic and social freedoms of the post-Soviet era systematically dismantled to feed an insatiable war machine.