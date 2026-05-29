Beneath the bravado, the human cost is eroding the fabric of Russian daily life. The initial high of massive military spending has worn off, leaving behind a distorted "dual economy"—one where factories churn out missiles at feverish speeds while the civilian sector stagnates under skyrocketing prices and heavy taxes. The Kremlin’s reliance on high wages to lure volunteer soldiers is hitting a wall, with whispers growing louder that the military is losing men faster than it can recruit them. For the average citizen, the friction of war is felt in the sudden, jarring loss of cell-phone internet and the aggressive blocking of messaging apps—measures meant to control information that have instead sparked widespread, uncharacteristic grumbling from tech entrepreneurs and once-loyal social media influencers alike. Analysts note that while Putin’s grip on absolute power remains unchallenged, the "magic" and the spell of his infallibility are visibly fading.