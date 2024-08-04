Mumbai: Man Suffering From Depression Allegedly Strangles Wife Before Taking His Own Life

A man's dead body was found on the road in Mumbai's Goregaon on Friday with a key to his apartment worn as a locket. Neighbors found the body in front of his apartment and, after failing to reach his wife by phone, the police used the key to enter the flat, where they found her strangled inside.
The man was identified as 58-year-old Kishore Pednekar who lived in Topiwala Mansion in Jawahar Nagar and his body was also found on the same location.
Pednekar was a gym equipment salesman, had reportedly jumped to his death.
Local residents who found his body, immediately called the police, and he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.
As officials tried to inform Kishore's wife, Rajshree, about his death, their calls went unanswered.
When police arrived at their flat, they found the door locked from the inside. They noticed two keys around Kishore's neck and used them to open the door, uncovering a more troubling scene inside.
His wife Rajshree, a 57-year-old therapist, was found dead in the hall of their flat.
She had been strangled, and like her husband, was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.
Police said prima facie it looked like Pednekar killed his wife before taking his own life.
Police reportedly said that Pednekar was suffering from severe depression and may have planned the deaths.
The police found several medications for depression and diabetes in his flat.
Before taking his own life, Pednekar reportedly booked a flight for his son who lives in delhi to travel to Mumbai and also sent detailed information about his bank accounts to a relative via WhatsApp.
A case has been filed, and the investigation is ongoing.