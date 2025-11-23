Wife Of Maharashtra Minister’s PA Dies By Suicide

Worli Police Station officials, led by Senior Inspector Vinayak Munde (no relation to the minister), swiftly registered an FIR against Garje and his family under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code for abetment to suicide, alongside relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act if deeper probes uncover patterns of coercion. An accidental death report was filed initially, but the investigation has pivoted to scrutinize mobile records, witness statements, and any potential suicide note, none found yet, to piece together the timeline of torment. Preliminary inquiries suggest the immediate trigger was a heated argument earlier that day, though Gauri's loved ones claim the rot ran deeper, with whispers of dowry demands and belittling taunts chipping away at her resolve as a newlywed professional juggling a demanding career.