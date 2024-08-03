National

'Can't Overcome Depression': UPSC Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Old Rajinder Nagar

Reportedly, this suicide took place before the coaching center deaths in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar. This incident very strongly reflected on the unimaginable pressure alongside mental and emotional strain caused by the UPSC examination.

Amid the row over the tragic deaths of three civil service aspirants in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar due to rainwater flooding in the basement of a UPSC coaching center, the news of another UPSC aspirant's death by suicide in the same area has surfaced. Reportedly, this suicide incident took place before the coaching center deaths.

This incident came up with a serious reflection on the unimaginable pressure alongside mental and emotional strain caused by the UPSC examination as the student who died by suicide, left behind a note saying that she was unable to cope with the immense pressure.

Expressing her despair over her inability to clear the UPSC exam after three attempts, the student wrote, "I am sorry mummy papa. I am really very fed up... there are just problems & issues only and no peace. I tried every possible way to get rid from this so called depression, but I can't overcome it (sic)."

As per media reports, the case is currently under investigation by the Delhi Police. According to a Delhi Police spokesperson, "We are looking into the details of the matter and examining the conditions that led to this tragic incident."

The news of the tragic death came at a time when the deaths of three UPSC aspirants died after the basement of a coaching centre in Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar was flooded following heavy rainfall. During the rescue effort by the NDRF, local police, and firefighters, they recovered the bodies of two female students and one male student.


According to the officials, an absence of a drainage system and safety measures and the use of the basement for commercial activities in violation of norms led to the death of three civil services aspirants at the coaching centre.

