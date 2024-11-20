Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 LIVE: Phase 2 Voting Begins Across 38 Seats; CM Hemant Soren, Wife Kalpana Soren Among Key Candidates

Phase two of Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 on November 20 PTI

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 LIVE: The final phase will decide the electoral fate of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren (both JMM), and Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri (BJP) alongside 500 other candidates who are contesting in 38 of the total 81 assembly seats. While the NDA is banking on the narratives of infiltration from Bangladesh, corruption of leaders including CM Hemant Soren who is out on bail, and the issue of Hindutva, the ruling dispensation, on the other hand, tried to woo voters by promising welfare schemes and charging the BJP with spending Rs 500 crore in "malicious campaigns" against the CM who is a "tribal leader".

LIVE UPDATES

20 Nov 2024, 06:56:18 am IST Jharkhand Elections 2024 LIVE: Voters Queue Up Outside Polling Booth Visuals have started coming in showing voters have started to queue up outside a polling booth in Silli. The second phase of voting will decide the electoral fate of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren (both JMM), and Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri (BJP) besides more than 500 other candidates who are contesting in 38 of the total 81 assembly seats. Read more on Jharkhand Assembly Elections Phase 2 VIDEO | Jharkhand Elections 2024: Voters start to queue up outside a polling booth in Silli.



20 Nov 2024, 06:53:27 am IST Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 LIVE: Key Issues Key factors that are likely to influence the election include the BJP's central welfare schemes and the arrest and subsequent bail of Soren by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The ruling alliance claims the arrest was politically motivated, as Soren was detained in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land fraud. This time, NDA is banking on the narratives of infiltration from Bangladesh, corruption of leaders including CM Hemant Soren who is out on bail, and the issue of Hindutva, the JMM-led ruling dispensation, on the other hand, tried to woo voters by promising welfare schemes and charging the BJP with spending Rs 500 crore in "malicious campaigns" against the CM who is a "tribal leader".

20 Nov 2024, 06:33:38 am IST Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024 LIVE: Key Candidates The list of prominent candidates for the second phase include Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren (both JMM), his sister-in-law Sita Soren (BJP), state BJP president and ex-CM Babulal Marandi, Assembly Speaker Ravindra Nath Mahto (JMM), AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto and Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri (BJP).

