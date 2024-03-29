Introduction

A high-pitched battle awaits as we inch closer to the 2024 Lok Sabha election scheduled to be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The last five years, BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's second term, saw a series of civil protests, political cross-firings and constitutional debates. At Outlook, we are closely tracking the developments and bringing to you exclusive stories, ground reports and in-depth analysis of the state-wise electoral scenario, focusing on regional parties, their journeys in recent years and how it will play out at a national level.

Today, we are looking at Jharkhand which has witnessed a significant shifts in the run-up to the polls with the arrest of Hemant Soren earlier this year. The NDA will look to replicate its 2019 performance in the state while the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Congress-led INDIA bloc look to ride on its support from tribal communities, which forms the nucleus of Jharkhand's voter base. As the state goes to polls from May 13, here are the major parties and key factors that will play a crucial role in the coming days.