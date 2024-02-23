National

Unveiling Jharkhand's Adivasi Leadership: Outlook's Exclusive Interview with Champai Soren

In this exclusive Outlook interview, Champai Soren, the newly-appointed Chief Minister of Jharkhand, discusses the Union government's attempts to undermine the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) due to its Adivasi leadership. Soren sheds light on historical Adivasi suppression and highlights the community's resilience in the face of adversity. Explore insights into Adivasi rights, cultural heritage, and contemporary challenges.

Outlook Web Bureau
Outlook Web Bureau

February 23, 2024

