Love, Loss And Mental Illness | Freedom From Stigma

Jennifer’s love was stigmatised. To have fallen in love with a boy from a different caste was seen as a mistake, a crime by her family. Her family murdered her lover in front of her eyes. And that’s when her mental health started declining. In India, love has been stigmatised. And so has been mental health. So when Parvathy, ill-treated by her husband for years, started following an elephant around calling it “mama”, and singing around the town, her existence became a taboo with her mental health in shambles. For Usha, too, Love is an elephant. These three women were assisted by The Banyan and provided access to medical help and community support.