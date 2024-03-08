In Jharkhand's Tribal Village: Nameplates Of Houses Feature Women, Sending A Message Of Change

Officer Sanjay Kumar is pleased that the nameplates installed by him in the village are still intact and have contributed to the awareness and empowerment of the women living in the village.

He tells Outlook, “It emerged from some surveys that Tiring had a low sex ratio and literacy rate. The people knew the houses and women in the village only by their men's names. She is Suresh's wife, she is Amresh's wife, and so on. This is quite common in our country. I made a small effort to change this mindset. The Government of India had already issued the slogan of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao [Save the Daughter, Educate the Daughter]. It inspired me to start installing nameplates in the daughters’ names. The villagers helped us a great deal too. We wrote not only the daughters’ names but also the names of the mothers."