Jharkhand Elections: JMM MLA Basant Soren Talks To Outlook About The Development of Dumka Region

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) MLA from Dumka Assembly Constituency Basant Soren speaks to Outlook on key issues ahead of the Jharkhand elections, reaffirming his commitment to serving his people without seeking ministerial positions. Addressing the controversy around alleged Bangladeshi infiltration, he dismisses the claims as politically driven and baseless, emphasising the longstanding presence of indigenous communities in the region. Soren highlights his dedication to Dumka, with plans to improve education, healthcare, and employment. He also reflects on the resilience of the JMM, noting the unity and strength the party has displayed through challenges.

