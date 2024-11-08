You Can Take This Candidate To Court If He Fails To Keep Promises

Sporting a red tika, a bushy beard, and long untamed hair, 30-year-old Tirth Nath Akash has brought in a new swing in Jharkhand politics. Through an affidavit in Civil Court, Bokaro, he has declared that if he fails to deliver on the promises of his electoral manifesto within three years of being elected as an MLA, any resident of Jharkhand would be able to file a police complaint against him. The affidavit also says if he is charged in the cases by the people of the state, he would not even file an appeal in the higher courts.