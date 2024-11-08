With just over a week left before the first phase of polling in Jharkhand’s hotly contested Assembly elections—a showdown between the JMM-led INDIA Bloc alliance and the BJP-led NDA alliance—sentiments around religious and ethnic tensions, while not universal, are increasingly prevalent. Following the JMM’s victory in the 2019 assembly elections and the INDIA Bloc alliance’s gains in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where the BJP lost all five Scheduled Tribe-reserved seats, the BJP appears more resolute than ever in its bid to unseat the JMM-led coalition government. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, now leading the BJP’s campaign strategy in Jharkhand, has spearheaded a highly polarising narrative. High-profile leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, have visited Jharkhand multiple times recently and are scheduled for another visit before the end of the campaign. Meanwhile, the BJP’s media cell has been working tirelessly, using social media as a potent tool to amplify messages centered around the perceived demographic threat of “Bangladeshi infiltration”, accusations of JMM’s appeasement of Muslims, and allegations of endemic corruption in the JMM-led regime. These narratives have steadily permeated the public discourse, shaping everyday perspectives and influencing opinions, such as those of Jagarnath and Mahto, who express growing distrust towards Muslims.