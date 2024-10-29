In 2000, when the Jharkhand state was formed, human rights organisation BIRSA came up with four ‘People’s Agenda’ to govern the state. Firstly, they said that the CMs, deputy CMs and leaders who would be in direct contact with the people should be local and should belong to local tribal groups. Secondly, they noted, "tribal land should be restored and the leases of mines in the area should be taken away from non-tribals and given to local tribal groups". The third demand was against the displacement of Adivasis due to development projects; and the fourth and final one was to form a committee comprising leaders of the Jharkhand movement, intellectuals, women, ST leaders, SCs and others to look into the interests of the local population.