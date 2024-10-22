Elections

Full List: Congress Candidates Contesting Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024

Voting for the Jharkhand Assembly polls will take place in two phases, on November 13 and November 20.

Jharkhand Assembly Elections: Full List Of Congress Candidates | Photo: File Image
The Congress released its first list of candidates for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, which are scheduled to take place in two phases on November 13 and 20.

The votes for the 81-seat Jharkhand Assembly polls will be counted on November 23, coinciding with that of the Maharashtra elections.

The current Assembly's term in Jharkhand ends on January 5, 2025.

In the 2019 Assembly polls, the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) won 30 seats and formed government with the help of Congress, which had bagged 16 seats and also the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which bagged one seat. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata won 25 seats, falling short of majority in the state.

L: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren | R: Former Jharkhand CM and ex-JMM leader Champai Soren - X: @HemantSorenJMM and @ChampaiSoren
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 Full Schedule: Voting In 2 Phases, Results On Nov 23

BY Outlook Web Desk

On December 24, 2019, Hemant Soren was officially elected as the leader of the JMM legislature group and had already been the UPA's chief ministerial candidate during the campaign. With the additional support of former CM and JVM(P) chief Babulal Marandi, the alliance and Soren's government were further strengthened. This resulted in Hemant Soren forming the new government in Jharkhand.

Full List Of Congress Candidates Announced So Far

  • Jamtara: Dr Irfan Ansar

  • Jarmundi: Badal Patralekh

  • Poreyahat: Pradeep Yadav

  • Mahagama: Deepika Pandey Singh

  • Barkagaon: Amba Prasad Sahu

  • Ramgarh: Mamta Devi

  • Mandu: Jai Prakash patel

  • Hazaribagh: Munna Singh

  • Bermo: Kumar Jai Mangal

  • Jharia: Purnima Niraj Singh

  • Baghmara: Jaleshwaro Mehato

  • Jamshedpur East: Dr Ajoy Kumar

  • Jamshedpur West: Banna Gupta

  • Jaganathpur (ST): Sonu Ram Sinku

  • Khijri (ST): Rajesh Kachhap

  • Hatia: Ajay Nath Sahdeo

  • Mandar (ST): Shilpi Neha Tirkey

  • Simdega (ST): Bhushan Bara

  • Kolebira (ST): Naman Viksal Kongari

  • Lohardaga (ST): Rameshwar Oraon

  • Manika (ST): Ramchandra Singh

