Full List: Congress Candidates Contesting Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024

The Congress released its first list of candidates for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, which are scheduled to take place in two phases on November 13 and 20.
The votes for the 81-seat Jharkhand Assembly polls will be counted on November 23, coinciding with that of the Maharashtra elections.
The current Assembly's term in Jharkhand ends on January 5, 2025.
In the 2019 Assembly polls, the Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) won 30 seats and formed government with the help of Congress, which had bagged 16 seats and also the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which bagged one seat. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata won 25 seats, falling short of majority in the state.
On December 24, 2019, Hemant Soren was officially elected as the leader of the JMM legislature group and had already been the UPA's chief ministerial candidate during the campaign. With the additional support of former CM and JVM(P) chief Babulal Marandi, the alliance and Soren's government were further strengthened. This resulted in Hemant Soren forming the new government in Jharkhand.
Full List Of Congress Candidates Announced So Far
Jamtara: Dr Irfan Ansar
Jarmundi: Badal Patralekh
Poreyahat: Pradeep Yadav
Mahagama: Deepika Pandey Singh
Barkagaon: Amba Prasad Sahu
Ramgarh: Mamta Devi
Mandu: Jai Prakash patel
Hazaribagh: Munna Singh
Bermo: Kumar Jai Mangal
Jharia: Purnima Niraj Singh
Baghmara: Jaleshwaro Mehato
Jamshedpur East: Dr Ajoy Kumar
Jamshedpur West: Banna Gupta
Jaganathpur (ST): Sonu Ram Sinku
Khijri (ST): Rajesh Kachhap
Hatia: Ajay Nath Sahdeo
Mandar (ST): Shilpi Neha Tirkey
Simdega (ST): Bhushan Bara
Kolebira (ST): Naman Viksal Kongari
Lohardaga (ST): Rameshwar Oraon
Manika (ST): Ramchandra Singh