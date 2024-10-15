Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 Full Schedule: Voting In 2 Phases, Results On Nov 23

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday, October 15, announced the schedule for the Jharkhand Assembly polls, which will take place in two phases on November 13 and November 20.
The counting of votes will for the 81-seat Jharkhand Assembly elections will take place on November 23, coinciding with that for the Maharashtra polls.
The term of the 81-seat Jharkhand Assembly ends on January 5 next year.
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 Full Schedule
Notification date: October 18 for Phase 1, October 22 for Phase 2
Last date for filing out nominations: October 25 for Phase 1, October 29 for for Phase 2
Scrutiny of nominations: October 28 and October 30
Last date for withdrawal of Candidature: October 30, November 1
Date of Poll: Phase 1 on November 13 and Phase 2 on November 20
Counting of Votes: November 23
In the previous Jharkhand Assembly elections in 2019, voting took place on all 81 seats on November 30, while the votes were counted on December 23.
The Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) won 30 seats and formed government with the help of Congress, which had bagged 16 seats and also the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which had won one seat.
After the BJP's defeat in the Jharkhand Assembly elections, Chief Minister Raghubar Das submitted his resignation to Governor Draupadi Murmu.
On December 24, 2019, Hemant Soren was formally elected as the leader of the JMM legislature group. Soren had already been the UPA's chief ministerial candidate during the campaign. On the same day, Alamgir Alam was elected leader of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP).
Following the election, JVM(P) chief and former Jharkhand Chief Minister Babulal Marandi offered his party’s support to Soren's government, further strengthening the alliance. That same day, Hemant Soren, along with his alliance partners, met Governor Draupadi Murmu to stake a claim to form the new government.