Full List: JMM Candidates Contesting Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024

Jharkhand's ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has announced its list of 36 candidates for the upcoming assembly polls. Chief Minister Hemant Soren will contest from Barhait, while his wife Kalpana Soren will contest from Gandey and brother Basant Soren from Dumka.
The assembly elections will be held in two phases - on 13 and 20 November - with results due on 23 November.
The JMM is contesting the polls as part of the INDIA bloc, alongside the Congress and other parties. The Congress and JMM will contest 70 of the 81 seats, with the RJD and Left parties contesting the remaining 11.
Full List Of JMM Candidates For Jharkhand Polls
1. Barhait - Hemant Soren
2. Gandey - Kalpana Soren
3. Dumka - Basant Soren
4. Nala - Rabindranath Mahto
5. Garhwa - Mithilesh Thakur
6. Giridih - Sonu Sudivya
7. Dumri - Bebi Devi
8. Chaibasa - Dipak Birua
9. Jamua - Kedar Hazara
10. Rajmahal - MT Raja
11. Borio (ST) - Dhananjay Soren
12. Maheshpur (ST) - Stephen Marandi
13. Shikaripara - Alok Soren
14. Madhupur - Hafijul Hussain
15. Sarath - Uday Shankar Singh
16. Chandankyari (SC) - Umakant Rajak
17. Tundi - Mathura Prasad Mahto
18. Bahragora - Samir Mohanti
19. Ghatshila (ST) - Ramdas Soren
20. Potka - Sanjeev Sardar
21. Jugsalai (SC) - Mangal Kalindi
22. Ichagarh - Sabita Mahto
23. Manjhgaon (ST) - Niral Purti
24. Manoharpur (ST) - Jagat Manjhi
25. Kharsawan (ST) - Dashrath Gagrai
26. Tamar (ST) - Vikas Munda
27. Torpa (ST) - Sudeep Gudia
28. Gumla (ST) - Bhushan Tirkey
29. Latehar (SC) - Baidyanath Ram
30. Bhavnathpur - Anant Pratap Deo
31. Simaria (SC) - Manoj Chandra
32. Silli - Amit Mahto
33. Barkatha - Janki Yadav
34. Dhanwar - Niazamuddin Ansari
35. Littipara - Hemlal Murmu
36. Ranchi - Mahua Maji
(This list will be updated as and when more candidates are announced)