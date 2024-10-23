Elections

Full List: JMM Candidates Contesting Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024

The Jharkhand assembly elections will be held in two phases - on 13 and 20 November - with results due on 23 November. Here is the list of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) candidates contesting in the polls.

Hemant Soren
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and wife Kalpana Soren | Photo: PTI
Jharkhand's ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has announced its list of 36 candidates for the upcoming assembly polls. Chief Minister Hemant Soren will contest from Barhait, while his wife Kalpana Soren will contest from Gandey and brother Basant Soren from Dumka.

The JMM is contesting the polls as part of the INDIA bloc, alongside the Congress and other parties. The Congress and JMM will contest 70 of the 81 seats, with the RJD and Left parties contesting the remaining 11.

Kalpana Soren election meeting at Bengabad, Jharkhand - Outlook Photo/SURESH K PANDEY
Full List Of JMM Candidates For Jharkhand Polls

1. Barhait - Hemant Soren

2. Gandey - Kalpana Soren

3. Dumka - Basant Soren

4. Nala - Rabindranath Mahto

5. Garhwa - Mithilesh Thakur

6. Giridih - Sonu Sudivya

7. Dumri - Bebi Devi

8. Chaibasa - Dipak Birua

9. Jamua - Kedar Hazara

10. Rajmahal - MT Raja

11. Borio (ST) - Dhananjay Soren

12. Maheshpur (ST) - Stephen Marandi

13. Shikaripara - Alok Soren

14. Madhupur - Hafijul Hussain

15. Sarath - Uday Shankar Singh

16. Chandankyari (SC) - Umakant Rajak

17. Tundi - Mathura Prasad Mahto

18. Bahragora - Samir Mohanti

19. Ghatshila (ST) - Ramdas Soren

20. Potka - Sanjeev Sardar

21. Jugsalai (SC) - Mangal Kalindi

22. Ichagarh - Sabita Mahto

23. Manjhgaon (ST) - Niral Purti

24. Manoharpur (ST) - Jagat Manjhi

25. Kharsawan (ST) - Dashrath Gagrai

26. Tamar (ST) - Vikas Munda

27. Torpa (ST) - Sudeep Gudia

28. Gumla (ST) - Bhushan Tirkey

29. Latehar (SC) - Baidyanath Ram

30. Bhavnathpur - Anant Pratap Deo

31. Simaria (SC) - Manoj Chandra

32. Silli - Amit Mahto

33. Barkatha - Janki Yadav

34. Dhanwar - Niazamuddin Ansari

35. Littipara - Hemlal Murmu

36. Ranchi - Mahua Maji


(This list will be updated as and when more candidates are announced)

