Jharkhand Assembly Election: Where Is Muslim Representation As Per Rahul Gandhi’s Slogan?

In the last two decades, the political status of Muslims in Jharkhand has been on a downtrend. In Jharkhand assembly polls, Congress gave the least number of tickets to Muslims in the 2019 elections when compared to previous years. After the formation of the Jharkhand state in 2000, the first election for the legislative assembly was held in 2005. Congress and JMM contested the election in alliance. At that time, in 2005, there were five Muslim candidates from Congress and four from JMM. In this election, RJD also had five Muslim candidates. In 2009, Congress contested the election in alliance with JVM (Jharkhand Vikas Morcha). Congress gave tickets to eight Muslim candidates and JVM to two; JMM and RJD had four Muslim candidates each. In the 2014 elections, all the above parties contested separately. There were seven Muslim candidates from Congress, six from JMM, six from JVM and one from RJD. In the 2019 elections, JMM, Congress and RJD fought in alliance and had four, three and one Muslim candidates, respectively. The BJP has not given tickets to any Muslims in any election in Jharkhand.