Elections

Jharkhand Assembly Election: Where Is Muslim Representation As Per Rahul Gandhi’s Slogan?

In Jharkhand, the political representation of Muslims has significantly declined over the past two decades, with Congress giving the fewest tickets to Muslim candidates in the 2019 assembly elections compared to previous years

Muslims offering last Friday Namaz in Ranchi
Muslims offering last Friday Namaz in Ranchi Photo: Getty Images
info_icon

Seven months ago, Irfan Ansari and his father Furqan Ansari were lashing out at the Congress party while being in it, demanding that at least one seat should be given to a Muslim candidate in the 2024 Lok Sabha election. The focus of the demand then was Godda, one of the 14 Lok Sabha seats from Jharkhand. Furqan Ansari had been the Congress candidate in the seat from 1996 to 2014; though he managed to win only in 2004.

In 2019, when the Congress, JMM and RJD were contesting the elections as an alliance, not even a single ticket was given to Muslim candidates by these parties. The same trend continued in the 2024 elections as well.

Ahead of the Assembly elections however, Irfan is silent. According to political analysts, the silence is due to his recent appointment as a minister in the Jharkhand government.

However, the question about Muslim representation according to their population in the state assembly remains.

Nehal Ahmed, Secretary of Marhaba Human Society, believes that once again, tickets will be given to Muslims in the assembly elections merely for show. Nehal Ahmed's raises the question to the Congress and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)  on how long Muslims will only be a vote bank for them. He further tells Outlook, "Why are we not given tickets according to our population? The constitutional bodies associated with Muslims have not been reorganised for years. Policies are not made for years. Is our participation limited to just voting?”

L: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren | R: Former Jharkhand CM and ex-JMM leader Champai Soren - X: @HemantSorenJMM and @ChampaiSoren
Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024 Full Schedule: Voting In 2 Phases, Results On Nov 23

BY Outlook Web Desk

In the last two decades, the political status of Muslims in Jharkhand has been on a downtrend. In Jharkhand assembly polls, Congress gave the least number of tickets to Muslims in the 2019 elections when compared to previous years. After the formation of the Jharkhand state in 2000, the first election for the legislative assembly was held in 2005. Congress and JMM contested the election in alliance. At that time, in 2005, there were five Muslim candidates from Congress and four from JMM. In this election, RJD also had five Muslim candidates. In 2009, Congress contested the election in alliance with JVM (Jharkhand Vikas Morcha). Congress gave tickets to eight Muslim candidates and JVM to two; JMM and RJD had four Muslim candidates each. In the 2014 elections, all the above parties contested separately. There were seven Muslim candidates from Congress, six from JMM, six from JVM and one from RJD. In the 2019 elections, JMM, Congress and RJD fought in alliance and had four, three and one Muslim candidates, respectively. The BJP has not given tickets to any Muslims in any election in Jharkhand. 

In 2019, out of the 8 Muslim candidates of the UPA alliance for the 81-seat Jharkhand assembly, four won. In 2024, tickets from the Congress to Muslims will be less as compared to last time.  JMM had given tickets to Muslim candidates from four seats in 2019, including Madhupur, Gande, Rajmahal and Dhanwar. This time there will be no INDIA alliance Muslim candidate from Gande seat; instead Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren will be contesting from there. The Dhanwar seat will go to CPI (ML).

JMM and Congress are the two major parties of the INDIA Alliance. Last time, they contested in 73 seats, whereas this time both these parties will contest in 70 seats. Apart from RJD, the remaining seats have been left for CPI(ML), which is part of the INDIA Alliance. 

S Ali, President of the All Muslim Youth Association (AMYA), says that Muslims, who played a significant role in the formation of a separate state of Jharkhand, are being politically exploited and suppressed. Ali further says, “Even last time in 2019, the UPA Alliance did not give tickets according to the proportion of the Muslim population. This time the number of seats is being reduced even more. This makes it clear that Muslims are being deprived of politics.” 

The population of Muslims is 15 per cent of the total population of the state of Jharkhand, which is around 60 lakhs. According to AMYA, there are 10-15 seats in Jharkhand from where Muslim candidates can be given tickets. The former Congress leader and President of United Bihar, Sarfaraz Ahmed, too believe this.

Kalpana Soren in the meeting at Bengabad in Jharkhand on May 15 - Suresh K Pandey
How The Lok Sabha Results Are Shaping The Assembly Election Preparations In Jharkhand

BY Md Asghar Khan

According to a report, Pakur has 35.08 per cent Muslim votes, Rajmahal 34.06 per cent Muslim votes,  Jamtara 38 per cent Muslim votes, Godda 27 per cent Muslim votes, Madhupur 25 per cent Muslim votes, Gande 23 per cent Muslim votes, Tundi 22 per cent Muslim votes, Rajdhanwar 17 per cent Muslim votes, Mahagama 17 per cent Muslim  Hatia 16 per cent Muslim votes.

Rahul Gandhi emphasises the slogan ‘Representation in proportion to population’. However, it is not visible in the current political space of the state of Jharkhand. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ICC Test Rankings: Pant Overtakes Kohli In Batter's List; Bumrah Tops Bowling Chart
  2. Pakistan A Vs United Arab Emirates Live Score, Emerging Asia Cup: Yousuf, Yasir Give Shaheens Good Start | PAK-A - 56/2 In 8 Overs
  3. Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Live Score: WI Look To Level Series In Pallekele
  4. Bhutan Vs Maldives, Quadrangular T20I Series 2nd SF Live Streaming: When Where To Watch
  5. Bhutan Vs Maldives Toss Update, Quadrangular T20I Series Semi-Final 2: BHU Bat First In Gelephu - Check Playing XIs
Football News
  1. Paris Saint-Germain 1-1 PSV, Champions League: Marquinhos Laments Efficiency In UCL Draw
  2. Real Madrid 5-2 Borussia Dortmund, UCL: 'Extraordinary' Vinicius Will Win Ballon D'or, Says Ancelotti
  3. Champions League: Vinicius Junior's Hat-Trick Helps Real Madrid Beat Borussia Dortmund 5-2 - In Pics
  4. Arsenal Need Own Goal To Pip Shakhtar Donetsk 1-0 In Champions League Clash - In Pics
  5. Champions League: Aston Villa Blank Bologna 2-0 To Register Third Straight Win - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
  2. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
  3. WTA Rankings: Aryna Sabalenka Replaces Iga Swiatek As World Number One
  4. ATP Swiss Indoors Basel 2024 Live Streaming: Where To Watch, Schedule, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  5. Vienna Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch, Schedule - All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. India 0-1 Germany Live Hockey Score, Bilateral Test Series Match 1: GER Silence Delhi Crowd With Early Goal
  2. GB Vs MAS Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Juniors Match
  3. New Zealand Vs Japan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch NZ Vs JPN Juniors
  4. India Vs Australia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Juniors
  5. India 4-2 Malaysia, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024 Match Report: IND Earn Third Straight Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: October 23,a 2024
  2. Environment Protection Law 'Toothless': SC Raps Centre Over Not Implementing CAQM Act | Delhi Pollution
  3. Full List: NCP Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024
  4. Priyanka Gandhi Files Nomination For Wayanad Bypoll, Holds Roadshow In Kalpetta
  5. Jharkhand Elections: JMM, RJD Release 1st List Of Candidates; Seat Sharing Yet To Be Finalised
Entertainment News
  1. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  2. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  3. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  4. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  5. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
US News
  1. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  2. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  3. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
  4. US Elections: Trump-Harris Intensify Attacks On Each Other As Presidential Race Nears | Highlights
  5. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
World News
  1. Philippines: Tropical Storm Trami Swamps Provinces In Widespread Flooding; Many People Trapped
  2. Iraqi Forces Kill Islamic State Group Commander And 8 Other Officials
  3. Amid Row With Canada, US Calls On India For 'Meaningful Accountability' In Pannun Foiled Assassination Probe
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israel Confirms Killing Nasrallah's Successor; 18 Dead In Strikes On Beirut | Latest
  5. BRICS 2024 Summit: Putin Hosts Global South Leaders As Bloc Moves To Counterbalance Western Clout
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 23, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Marital Rape: A Crime Or A Social Issue?
  3. BAN Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: When Does Action Begin? Dhaka Hourly Weather Forecast
  4. Middle East Tensions: Israel Confirms Killing Nasrallah's Successor; 18 Dead In Strikes On Beirut | Latest
  5. Cyclone Dana: Evacuation Underway In Odisha And Bengal, Coast Guard On High Alert; Schools Closed
  6. Krittika Nakshatra: A Star Of Purification And Transformation
  7. Thailand Vs Indonesia Toss Update, Quadrangular T20I Series Semi-Final 1: THA Bat First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Bengaluru Building Collapse: 5 Dead, Owner Of Illegal Building Arrested