A Hate Bandwagon Travels To Jharkhand

Seeing the polarising potential in him, the BJP elevated Sarma to the helm of the North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA), the BJP-led alliance for northeast India. The year 2024 gave Sarma an even bigger platform to perform, as a star speaker in different parts of the country during the Lok Sabha election campaign. It was during that time, in May 2024, that Sarma started telling the people of Jharkhand—a state that shares no border with Bangladesh—that he, a man of experience concerning infiltration from Bangladesh, had come to warn Jharkhand’s residents of their impending danger from infiltration and demographic change. This marked a tectonic shift in Jharkhand’s politics.