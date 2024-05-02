Assam, Anti-Muslim Rhetoric And The Master Strategist

Biswa Sarma’s vilification of the Miyas started even before he became the chief minister. Ahead of the 2021 assembly election, he proudly said that he did not need ‘‘Miya votes’’. “I will not be able to sit in the Assembly if they voted for me,” he had said in one of his rants against the community. He reiterated the position multiple times between October 2023 and February 2024. This turned him into a hero in the eyes of many.